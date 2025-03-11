Contrast Security Expands Wiz Integration to Deliver Clear Visibility into Application Vulnerabilities in Cloud Environments

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contrast Security, the Runtime Security leader, today announced the general availability of an expanded integration with leading cloud security provider Wiz. The new capabilities bring the power of the Contrast Runtime Security Platform to the Wiz Integration (WIN) partner ecosystem, enabling joint customers to seamlessly integrate both Wiz and Contrast into their existing workflows.

The integration between Contrast Security and Wiz allows Wiz customers to manage vulnerabilities faster and with better accuracy. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Contextualized vulnerability information: This integration provides visibility into Contrast’s runtime application vulnerabilities in the Wiz platform to pinpoint the location of a vulnerability within cloud environments.

This integration provides visibility into Contrast’s runtime application vulnerabilities in the Wiz platform to pinpoint the location of a vulnerability within cloud environments. Comprehensive vulnerability management: By feeding application vulnerability data into Wiz, a user can centralize vulnerability management efforts. This allows visibility into vulnerabilities from both cloud infrastructure and applications in a single pane of glass.

By feeding application vulnerability data into Wiz, a user can centralize vulnerability management efforts. This allows visibility into vulnerabilities from both cloud infrastructure and applications in a single pane of glass. Faster time to remediation: Rapidly address vulnerabilities that matter, directly within Wiz. With access to runtime vulnerability context, false positives are limited. This saves significant time on risk assessment, investigation and accelerating time to remediation.

Vital application vulnerability data is now seamlessly relayed to Wiz. Contrast’s high-fidelity data enables Wiz to show the exact location where an application in a cloud environment has been deployed so organizations can rapidly remediate a vulnerability.

“Applications are a prime target for cyber attacks, but many organizations struggle with protecting the application layer due to blindspots and too many false positives,” said Faya Peng, Contrast Security’s Head of Product and General Manager of Application Detection & Response. “The Wiz and Contrast Security integration empowers organizations to manage vulnerabilities faster and with vastly better accuracy.”

“The partnership between Contrast Security and Wiz is a win for our joint customers,” said Oron Noah, VP Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “Their best-in-class runtime application security platform perfectly complements our CNAPP Platform that provides teams with prioritized risks across the software development lifecycle, providing our customers with a comprehensive view of application vulnerabilities.”

About Contrast Security

