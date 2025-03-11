Andersen Global Adds Strategic Valuation Expertise in Kenya with Finaltus

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its presence in East Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Finaltus, a valuation firm based in Nairobi, enhancing the organization’s ability to deliver comprehensive valuation solutions throughout the region.

Finaltus is a Nairobi-based firm specializing in transaction and investment advisory services across the east Africa region, with experience spanning more than a decade in multiple industries. The firm provides expertise in transaction advisory on mergers and acquisitions, public and private partnership structuring, business valuation and advisory, valuation for litigation, intellectual property valuation, capital mobilization and development finance advisory.

The firm has a team of experienced professionals who combines local expertise with global capabilities to deliver specialized, effective, and stable solutions to clients across diverse industries and geographical locations. The firm has also won several awards and accolades, including Best Independent Advisory Firm in East Africa by Africa Global Funds.

“Our team’s expertise and diverse experience allow us to deliver tailored valuation solutions with a seamless approach to client support,” said Partner Paul Kamau. “Kenya serves as a critical hub for businesses and families seeking strategic investment guidance in an evolving market. Through our collaboration with Andersen Global, we bridge local insights with global technical capabilities, empowering us to better support clients as they navigate opportunities both in the region and internationally.”

“Kenya is a key market in East Africa, and Finaltus strengthens our ability to deliver high-end valuation services across the region,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their extensive experience in the valuation sector brings significant value to our expanding platform in Africa and enhances our ability to support clients navigating the region’s growing business environment.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.