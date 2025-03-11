The True Life Companies (Elite Fund III) Partners with Peak Capital to Lead External Distribution

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The True Life Companies (TTLC), the Denver-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in attainable for-sale housing (along with its subsidiary, The True Life Companies Elite Fund III, LLC), announces that Peak Capital Solutions, LLC will take over external distribution efforts for Elite Fund III.

This transition enhances TTLC’s ability to connect with financial professionals seeking alternative real estate investment opportunities by leveraging Peak Capital’s extensive distribution network and industry relationships. At the same time, it allows TTLC to focus on its core expertise—converting underutilized property into residential real estate opportunities.

“We are excited to partner with Peak Capital to enhance the advisor experience,” said Scott Clark, CEO and Chairman of TTLC. “Their expertise in capital markets and distribution will ensure our investment offerings continue to reach the right audience efficiently and effectively while we focus our efforts on executing our investment strategy.”

“True Life is a great addition to our platform, and we are excited to work with the entire team,” said Brian Conneely, President at Peak Capital. “They have built a loyal following over many years in the industry, which we look forward to working with and growing.”

The transition reinforces TTLC’s commitment to growth and innovation, and is aimed at enhancing the experience for investors and financial professionals.

To date, Elite Fund III has invested capital in numerous properties across some of the nation’s most highly constrained housing markets, seeking to act as a critical supply-chain partner for the nation’s top publicly traded homebuilders.

To learn more about TTLC and its projects, contact a representative at The True Life Companies at 720.210.9970 or info@thetruelifecompanies.com.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies (TTLC) is a Denver-based firm that seeks to repurpose urban infill real estate into residential development opportunities through a repeatable and effective process. TTLC acts as a supply-chain provider to homebuilders in metro markets across the U.S. The firm uses proprietary data analytics and market intelligence to identify infill properties with high potential, then assumes control over those properties with purchase-and-sale agreements, entitles and designs site plans for new communities, and finally sells the shovel-ready parcels to builders. With offices in nine regions nationwide, TTLC is on a mission to solve the supply-demand imbalance in the housing market for the next generation of home buyers.

About Peak Capital Solutions

Peak Capital Solutions, LLC specializes in the distribution of Alternative Investments as an Independent Multi-Product Distribution Platform working with asset managers from product design through a successful capital raise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. An offer to sell the Units of the Fund may be made only pursuant to the Amended and Restated Private Placement Memorandum dated October 15, 2022, as amended and supplemented (the “Memorandum”). The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by the Memorandum. The offering of Units (the “Offering”) is being made by means of the Memorandum only to accredited investors who meet minimum accreditation requirements, as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and who meet other suitability requirements as set forth in the Memorandum. The Offering will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and is being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of such laws. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other federal or state agency has passed upon the merits of or given their approval to the Units, the Offering or the Memorandum.