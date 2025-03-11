OrderPort Announces Strategic Investment from Performant Capital

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrderPort, a leading provider of software dedicated to the needs of wineries and related beverage alcohol producers, today announced it has received a strategic investment from funds managed by Performant Capital. Performant Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners with founder-owned software and technology-enabled service companies to accelerate their growth.

Founded in 2003, OrderPort has established itself as the preeminent technology provider for wineries by offering a comprehensive set of point of sale, loyalty program management, wine club management, eCommerce, customer relationship management, marketing, and reservations solutions.

“We are excited to partner with the OrderPort founders and inject growth capital to strategically position the company for continued success,” said Michael Ciaglia, Partner at Performant Capital. “This substantial investment underscores our commitment to investing in founder-led businesses that have built mission-critical software where Performant Capital’s operating expertise can unlock future growth. We were attracted to the wine industry’s only all-in-one solution that incorporates offerings to serve a diverse customer base that includes family-owned and enterprise wineries that value advanced solutions, such as OrderPort Restaurant.”

“The OrderPort team is excited to partner with Performant Capital due to their commitment to the wine industry and technology expertise that will continue to elevate the experience of our customers,” stated Rick Belisle, Co-Founder of OrderPort. “We raised capital to invest behind the product, and with recent marketplace dynamics, we are well-positioned to be the point of sale and direct to consumer technology partner of choice for wineries and related beverage alcohol producers,” added Matt Payne, Co-Founder of OrderPort. Stephen Ratzlaff, Co-Founder of OrderPort, shared, “We are excited to expand the capabilities of the OrderPort platform and continue to deliver best-in-class customer support.”

About OrderPort

OrderPort is a Bellevue-based provider of vertical market software solutions to wineries and beverage alcohol producers. OrderPort’s technology enables its customers to support in-person experiences at wineries and tasting rooms as well as eCommerce transactions. In addition to its fully-featured point of sale system, OrderPort provides industry-leading wine club and restaurant management capabilities. For more information about OrderPort, please visit https://orderport.net/.

About Performant Capital

Performant Capital is a Chicago-based, lower middle market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-driven companies. Performant Capital invests in businesses across software, technology-enabled services, and data intelligence products and services. With over 50 years of collective investing and operating experience in these sectors, Performant Capital’s principals seek opportunities where its depth of investing, operating expertise, and partner network can materially impact performance. More information about Performant Capital can be found at https://performantcapital.com/.