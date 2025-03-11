Range Successfully Completes Winter Testing of eTrailer System, Demonstrating Improved Performance and Safety in Extreme Conditions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Range Energy, a pioneer in commercial trucking electrification, has successfully completed rigorous winter testing of its advanced eTrailer System, which turns large diesel trucks to hybrid electric. The testing validated the performance, safety, and reliability of its technology in subzero temperatures and extreme road conditions. The testing was conducted in Northern Michigan, where engineers evaluated the system’s ability to operate on ice and snow, and deliver superior handling and stability in the most demanding environments. Improvements were seen across vital safety evaluations including braking distance and anti-jackknifing tests.

Through its collaboration with ZF, Range ensures that its system integrates seamlessly with existing braking and stability control systems. Testing confirmed that these systems work together cooperatively to make the combined tractor and trailer safer and easier to control. After extensive calibration and refinement, Range is confident in the system’s performance and robustness to maximize the trailer’s performance across the full range of road surfaces and trailer loads.

“Our recent winter testing confirmed that Range’s system significantly enhances safety and performance under adverse conditions. We can assist the tractor in both acceleration and braking when traction is limited and control the combination more predictably than a traditional trailer," said Ali Javidan, CTO and Founder, Range Energy. “We’re pleased with the driver feedback that we’ve received on the system - it increases predictability, helps when traction is limited, and makes driving a truck and trailer in extreme conditions feel easier and safer. One of our main goals is to support driver confidence with our advanced system while reducing the needed trailer modifications."

During testing, engineers ran a sequence of trials to assess how the system behaves on low- and variable-friction surfaces, fine-tuning the controls in real-time. Sensors were installed throughout the truck and trailer to monitor the vehicle and capture data to improve the system. One of the key focuses of the testing was Range’s in-house traction control system, which assists the trailer when traction is limited, helping drivers maintain operations without degrading stability. Braking performance was tested to guard against disrupting the ABS system and achieve decreases in braking distance beyond baseline trailer performance.

The Range system consists of a high-voltage battery, an electrified axle (e-axle) capable of delivering several hundred kilowatts of power, and a suite of sensors that detect the tractor’s motion. The Range system's intelligent controls can respond to driver intentions without requiring a data connection between the tractor and trailer. It also includes a next-generation sensing system, eliminating the need for invasive modifications to the existing trailer. This breakthrough improves scalability, simplifies manufacturing, and allows Range to maintain the traditional kingpin and upper coupler design.

Highlights from the winter testing can be viewed in this video: https://youtu.be/NOfyPf0LkoM

For more information about Range’s trailer for your fleet, please email sales@range.energy.

About Range Energy

Range Energy accelerates the electrification of commercial transportation through its innovative system that converts diesel trucks to hybrid electric, enabling fleets to transition to electric transportation with no operational disruption. Designed to integrate seamlessly with any commercial tractor-trailer, Range’s integrated hardware and software delivers immediate fuel efficiency gains, lower emissions, and enhanced vehicle performance and safety. The system also provides electric power for refrigerated trailers, which is critical for operators to reduce diesel costs. Founded in 2021, Range Energy is backed by leading investors, including UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and others.

For more information, visit https://range.energy.