Rimsys Enters Strategic Alliance Relationship with KPMG

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimsys, the global leader of MedTech Regulatory Information Management (RIM) software, today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance relationship with KPMG to advance digital transformation in the MedTech industry.

“KPMG’s deep experience in advisory and business transformation services and exceptional reputation make them a valuable alliance relationship for us,” said James Gianoutsos, Founder and CEO of Rimsys. “KPMG is on the cutting edge of industry trends and has a wide breadth of experience in helping companies innovate and scale. We are thrilled to work with them to help MedTech teams transform their regulatory management processes and leverage the benefits of automation and digitization as part of their broader transformation strategy.”

Founded for and by MedTech regulatory affairs professionals in 2017, Rimsys was created to bring efficiency to regulatory information management and fill an inhibitive technology gap in an underserved industry. Rimsys has since grown to support the world’s MedTech leaders backed by a staff that understands their complex workflows and a robust, secure technology infrastructure that allows customers to scale Rimsys software to support their changing regulatory needs and requirements.

“There is tremendous innovation happening in the MedTech industry, and we are excited to work with Rimsys to help clients transform how they manage regulatory information for getting new products to market and sustaining their existing product portfolios. It’s critical to approach these programs as a holistic business transformation across people, process, technology, data, and governance & controls,” said Dipan Karumsi, Principal, Consulting Sector Leader for Life Sciences at KPMG.

“Through our strategic alliance with KPMG, we can further expand our reach to large and enterprise MedTech companies and continue our exponential growth,” said James. “Combined with KPMG’s experience helping organizations mature their data collection and transformation processes to reach RIM readiness, we can enable the MedTech industry to innovate faster, strengthen compliance, and most importantly, improve the availability of life-changing medical technologies.”

About Rimsys

Rimsys is improving global health by accelerating delivery and increasing availability of life-changing medical technologies. Rimsys Regulatory Information Management (RIM) software digitizes and automates regulatory activities, helping MedTech regulatory affairs teams to plan more effectively, execute more quickly, and confidently ensure global regulatory compliance. Rimsys is designed around MedTech workflows and supports a full breadth of regulatory activities including registrations, submissions, UDI, essential principles, and standards management in a unified platform. For more information, visit www.rimsys.io.