 ODP Business Solutions Continues Expansion in Hospitality Industry with New Sobel Westex Distribution Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODP Business Solutions, a leading supplier of workplace solutions and services and a division of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), today announced a new distribution partnership with luxury linens and terry cloth towels brand Sobel Westex, signaling continued growth in the hospitality sector. This collaboration positions ODP Business Solutions as a key supplier for in-room needs, reinforcing its commitment to delivering premium products and services across diverse sectors.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving growth in the hospitality sector while demonstrating our ability to deliver trusted brands and products across diverse industries, extending beyond office supplies,” said David Centrella, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of ODP Business Solutions. “By integrating Sobel Westex's renowned luxury bedding and terry cloth towels into our portfolio, we're not just meeting but exceeding the expectations of our clients."

Sobel Westex is a leading global hospitality and retail textile company known for its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Through ODP Business Solutions’ expansive customer roster and logistic infrastructure, Sobel Westex will now provide their comprehensive range of hospitality products that extend far beyond the traditional, offering premium pillows, plush terry towels, high-quality linens, blankets, pool towels and spa-like robes, all designed to create a luxurious and inviting atmosphere.

“When we look at this new partnership with ODP Business Solutions, we know it will be a transformative venture for both of our companies and can change the hospitality industry as we know it. Their exceptional distribution expertise and extensive customer network make it an easy decision to trust them with our product portfolio,” said Walter Pelaez, chief executive officer at Sobel Westex.

Sobel Westex's offerings are all crafted from high-quality materials like premium cotton, ensuring temperature regulation and superior comfort, durability and luxury across their entire product line. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in products that are meticulously crafted to provide unparalleled comfort and sophistication, catering to travelers who expect the finest hospitality experiences.

“Introducing Sobel Westex’s luxury products to our hospitality distribution services allows us to offer our customers the opportunity to create truly memorable guest experiences,” said Nisha Brown, vice president of marketing & product management at ODP Business Solutions. “From crisp, high-quality sheets to plush, indulgent bedding, superior linens provide weary travelers with the comfort they crave, transforming a night's rest into a truly rejuvenating experience. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering trusted brands and extraordinary products across all industries we serve.”

This partnership announcement follows ODP Business Solutions’ recent milestone agreement with a leading hospitality management company, becoming a key supplier and distribution partner. ODP Business Solutions will continue delivering high-quality solutions in traditional product categories, including furniture, professional cleaning and breakroom, while expanding into new categories to better serve the needs of its hospitality customers and customers across other verticals.

To learn more about ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com.

About ODP Business Solutions:

ODP Business Solutions is a trusted partner with more than 30 years of experience working with businesses to adapt to the ever-changing world of work. From technology transformation, sustainability, innovative workspace design, cleaning and breakroom, and everything in between, ODP Business Solutions has the integrated products and services businesses need. Powered by a collaborative team of experienced business consultants, world-class logistics and trusted brand names, ODP Business Solutions advances how the working world gets work done. For more information on ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com.

ODP Business Solutions is a division of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP). ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Sobel Westex:

Sobel Westex is the leading manufacturer to the hospitality and home fashion industry globally. Sobel Westex has successfully integrated design, manufacturing and distribution around the world. The company provides their clients with the highest quality experiences for bed linens, terry, robes, blankets, pillows and beyond. Sobel Westex's wealth of products is equaled only by their depth of experience and service, which is why they measure their partnerships not in years, but in decades. For more information on Sobel Westex or to contact a representative, visit www.sobelathome.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; and Veyer, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. ©2025 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

