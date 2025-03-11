Kinaxis to Unveil the Next Phase of AI Innovation at Kinexions 2025

Kinexions 2025 isn’t just a conference, it’s where AI meets supply chain orchestration. Join us to explore how the latest AI-powered innovations are driving agility, resilience, and real-time decision-making. Hear from industry leaders, connect with top supply chain minds, and experience the future of intelligent supply chain orchestration firsthand. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the transformation!

Kinexions 2025 isn’t just a conference, it’s where AI meets supply chain orchestration. Join us to explore how the latest AI-powered innovations are driving agility, resilience, and real-time decision-making. Hear from industry leaders, connect with top supply chain minds, and experience the future of intelligent supply chain orchestration firsthand. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the transformation!

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, is set to unveil new artificial intelligence capabilities in its Maestro™ platform at Kinexions North America 2025, the company’s global innovation conference. These AI capabilities are designed to accelerate the value that AI can create in supply chains, helping companies navigate an increasingly volatile global trade environment - whether they are just beginning their AI journey or already leveraging advanced automation.

The company will introduce AI agents that users can interact with to monitor, predict, and take action in real time — automating key tasks like inventory management and disruption mitigation. In addition, its agentic AI framework will enable companies to easily create their own AI agents on Maestro, making AI-driven supply chain orchestration accessible to businesses at any stage of AI maturity.

Additionally, new generative AI functionality will make interacting with supply chain data even more intuitive: in addition to creating customizable dashboards, users will be able to query their digital twin by asking questions in dozens of natural languages and receive instant, insightful answers to complex questions. This removes the technical skills typically required to interact with data, allowing teams to analyze scenarios, assess risks, and make informed decisions without requiring AI expertise. Existing generative AI from Kinaxis – Maestro Chat – has already been adopted by two-thirds of its user base and this new functionality will build on that success.

Finally, Kinaxis will showcase how it’s making predictive AI capabilities even more powerful and easy to use. AI-powered forecasting has traditionally been out of reach for many companies, requiring massive data sets, specialized expertise, and costly infrastructure. The company will build upon its unique machine learning-based sensing and forecasting capabilities that work with a wider range of data sets and that don’t require deep AI expertise, so companies of all sizes can take advantage of predictive intelligence.

“AI is transforming supply chains at a faster rate than any other technology has ever done before,” said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis. “By democratizing access to critical supply chain intelligence, removing complexity, and enabling increasingly autonomous operations, we are empowering organizations of all sizes and stages of maturity to unlock the real value of AI in their supply chains today.”

Kinaxis customers and industry leaders attending Kinexions 2025 will be the first to experience these AI innovations through exclusive demonstrations and hands-on sessions.

“Kinexions is the supply chain innovation event of the year and we’re so excited to showcase the latest supply chain AI capabilities there in 2025,” continued Bell. “We’re staying ahead of what our customers need to remain competitive today and in the future.”

For more information on how Kinaxis is shaping the future of AI-driven supply chain orchestration, visit www.kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are intended to assist readers in understanding management’s expectations as the date of this announcement and may not be suitable for other purposes. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and reflect management’s expectations or beliefs regarding such future events. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “enable”, “increase” “unveil”, “will”, “make”, “allow”, “build”, “plan”, “deliver”, “anticipate”, “believe” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward looking information in this announcement includes statements with respect to Kinaxis’ plans and development around AI innovations, and the utility of such innovations for Kinaxis’ clients. By its very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual plans, performances or results to be materially different from any anticipated plan, performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We describe many of the risks and uncertainties we face in detail in our 2024 Annual Information Form under the heading Risk Factors, which you can find on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). In light of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events or information as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Kinaxis does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or unanticipated events or otherwise, unless we are required by law to do so.