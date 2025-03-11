Premium Newsletter Advertising Platform Paved Acquired by Redbrick

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbrick, a company that builds, acquires, and supports innovative businesses, today announced its acquisition of Paved, a newsletter advertising platform connecting publishers and advertisers. Paved’s premium marketplace connects top advertisers like Uber, DoorDash, and Salesforce with 253 million newsletter subscribers across 3,000+ publishers including NYT, NBC, Bloomberg, and TechCrunch.

Paved gives publishers the ability to monetize their newsletter subscription base through relevant ad placements seamlessly integrated with top ESPs like Mailchimp, Kit, and Beehiiv. Brands, meanwhile, gain a direct line to targeted audiences through dedicated emails, sponsored placements, and blog integrations with trusted publishers, executed through direct deals or programmatic placements.

" While exploring new marketing channels prior to Paved, I saw firsthand how newsletter sponsorships delivered incredible ROI but lacked scalable infrastructure," said John McLaughlin, CEO & Founder of Paved. " That gap stuck with me and it’s what we set out to solve with Paved. Email remains a top driver of ecommerce, and joining Redbrick enables us to accelerate growth and cement its place in the broader $700 billion programmatic ecosystem."

Paved’s patented native ad placement technology for email provides the ability to create truly native experiences by customizing every aspect of ads — including font, color, and imagery. Paved also provides advertisers with real-time publisher performance, clicks, and impressions based on verified publisher data to ensure transparency and impact.

" In a digital landscape dominated by walled gardens, email and newsletters are an essential channel for publishers and creators to own their audiences and capture first-party data," said Marco Pimentel, CMO at Redbrick. " Paved is set to transform newsletter advertising with an automated monetization solution, making email a direct, scalable, and sustainable growth channel beyond feed-driven ecosystems."

Redbrick is a Certified B Corporation™, demonstrating its commitment to building an equitable and sustainable future. The Redbrick technology portfolio aims to give entrepreneurs, teams, and companies the competitive edge they need, and includes Animoto for video production; Delivra for email and SMS marketing; Duplex for syndicated news discovery, Leadpages for sales enablement and the Shift "power browser".

About Redbrick

Redbrick builds, acquires, and operates innovative companies, providing the strategic guidance and shared resources that enable them to scale. With expertise in finance, people and culture, and marketing, Redbrick fuels the success of its portfolio—Animoto, Delivra, Duplex, Leadpages, Shift, and now Paved—while supporting long-term sustainability. Headquartered in Victoria, BC, Redbrick is a Certified B Corporation and has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers for five consecutive years.

About Paved

Paved is a leading platform for newsletter sponsorships and native advertising, reaching 253 million newsletter subscribers across 3,000+ publishers including NYT, NBC, Bloomberg, and TechCrunch. By connecting over 8,000 newsletter creators with brands, Paved powers mutually beneficial sponsorship campaigns with unprecedented targeting capabilities. As a global, fully distributed team, Paved remains dedicated to developing tools that support and drive the growth of content creators worldwide.