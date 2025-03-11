Universal Ads and Ramp Partner to Make TV Advertising Intuitive for Growing Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Ads, the one-stop TV advertising platform simplifying access to the premium video category, and Ramp, the financial operations platform designed to save businesses time and money, today announced UA’s first-of-its-kind partnership giving Ramp’s 30,000+ customers access to premium advertising inventory through the new Universal Ads ad-buying platform.

Today, Ramp helps tens of thousands of companies across the U.S. grow efficiently through financial software that eliminates wasteful spending and automates tedious tasks. Now, Universal Ads will enable direct access to brand-safe, premium video, so these companies can tap into TV’s performance and accelerate their growth even further.

“At Ramp, we build products with a single goal: to help businesses get more out of every dollar and hour,” says Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer at Ramp. “This partnership with Universal Ads allows us to make TV advertising more accessible, intuitive, and cost-effective for customers – extending our mission to even more parts of the business. It is just another way we are helping businesses focus on what truly matters: their continued growth and success.”

With this partnership, Ramp customers will have the ability to reach qualified audiences alongside premium content from major networks including A+E, AMC Networks, DIRECTV, Fox Corporation, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Roku, TelevisaUnivision, Warner Bros., Discovery, and Xumo, with more to come.

“Ramp’s customers are exactly the kinds of brands that Universal Ads was built to serve--growing, innovative businesses who traditionally have not had an easy way to launch scaled TV advertising campaigns,” says James Grant, General Manager at Universal Ads. “As these businesses explore tech-forward ways to grow their profiles and reach their business goals, there’s no matching the opportunity to reach audiences at scale, alongside the premium inventory we offer.”

“Television advertising has long felt like it was only accessible for longtime established brands and companies,” says Alexis Rivas, CEO and cofounder at Cover. “Ramp and Universal Ads have opened this premium environment in a way that previously felt impossible and we’re so excited to capitalize on this opportunity.”

This announcement marks the first in what will be a line of demand-side integrations by Universal Ads with the goal of opening new opportunities and access for advertisers looking to benefit from the performance premium video delivers.

In addition, in its efforts to help democratize TV advertising across a growing pool of advertisers, Universal Ads also plans to offer free, automated AI creative production of TV commercials to further lower the barrier to entry for tech-forward and digitally native brands.

To learn more, visit: https://ramp.com/rewards/universal-ads.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 30,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved $2 billion and 20 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp enables tens of billions in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

About Universal Ads

Universal Ads enables any brand, of any size, to seamlessly make and buy commercials across premium video reaching new qualified audiences at scale. Universal Ads combines premium and brand-safe video content directly from the most influential media companies with the ease and familiarity of social ad buying. It is your one-stop shop for high-quality video ads delivering unmatched scale. Universal Ads is a part of the Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter.