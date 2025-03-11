UScellular Becomes TNS Approved Partner for Branded Calling

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced that UScellular is now an approved partner for TNS Enterprise Branded Calling – helping to deliver stronger brand protection to businesses and an enhanced experience for their customers.

TNS Enterprise Branded Calling customers spanning a broad range of industries – financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, hospitality, etc. – can now extend branded calls to UScellular customers, presenting rich call information on incoming call screens without the use of a mobile application. This expands the current reach of Enterprise Branded Calling, which includes Verizon, as well as AT&T and T-Mobile through TNS’ partnership with TransUnion and First Orion.

“ Bad actors are launching increasingly sophisticated and convincing robocall campaigns to trick consumers and undermine trust in voice calling,” said Seth Walton, General Manager of TNS Communications Market. “ By enabling our enterprise customers to extend branded calls to UScellular’s customer base, TNS is strengthening the voice calling ecosystem in support of service providers, enterprises and consumers.”

With TNS Enterprise Branded Calling, enterprise customers can benefit in several ways:

Improved Call Answer Rates: Enterprise Branded Calling enables enterprises to provide rich call information on incoming call screens so customers can better understand who is calling them and, as a result, are more likely to answer the phone.

Enterprise Branded Calling enables enterprises to provide rich call information on incoming call screens so customers can better understand who is calling them and, as a result, are more likely to answer the phone. Enhanced Call Durations: When consumers see a branded call screen, they are more likely to be engaged throughout the call.

When consumers see a branded call screen, they are more likely to be engaged throughout the call. Competitive Advantage: Brands can look to increase customer loyalty and improve the customer experience by providing rich call information on incoming call screens.

“ Today represents a continuation of the two-decade-long relationship between UScellular and TNS, in which the companies have collaborated on new roaming technologies, network modernization initiatives, 5G use cases and robocall mitigation efforts,” said Tiffany Cannon, director of product management at UScellular. “ Enterprise Branded Calling modernizes how information is presented on call screens and helps improve the wireless experience for everyone.”

For more information, visit tnsi.com/enterprise-branded-calling/.

About TNS

TNS, a market leader in call identification and robocall mitigation, provides an end-to-end ecosystem for protecting and restoring trust in voice calling. TNS addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators globally with TNS Call Guardian®, the industry-leading call analytics solution that protects subscribers from high risk and nuisance robocalls. In addition, its Enterprise product suite, including TNS Enterprise Authentication and Spoof Protection and TNS Enterprise Branded Calling, is taking the next step in enriching consumer engagement, making the voice channel an integral part of an omnichannel customer experience program. TNS analyzes over 1.5 billion call events across more than 500 operators every single day, enabling enterprises to protect their brand and consumers, and carriers to identify more unwanted robocalls. For additional information visit: www.tnsi.com/resource-center/communications.