908 Devices Receives $1.7M Order from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for its Handheld Mass Spec Device

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer in purpose-built handheld devices for chemical analysis, announces that it has received a $1.7 million order from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for its MX908 handheld mass spectrometry device with Aero module for priority shipment in the first quarter 2025.

The devices will be part of an environmental testing kit in a post-war environment and will be used primarily to detect and identify trace substances of hazardous materials, including explosives.

The MX908 handheld device utilizes the company’s proprietary High Pressure Mass Spectrometry (HPMS) technology to detect and identify hazardous substances including chemical agents, explosives, and priority drugs at trace levels. The Aero module delivers additional capability to the MX908, enabling response teams to quickly detect and identify aerosolized threats, such as chemical warfare agents, pharmaceutical based agents and opioid analogs.

The MX908 provides first responders with actionable information when dealing with unknown threats, helping to ensure public safety. For more information about 908 Devices and the MX908, visit 908devices.com

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in vital health and safety applications, such as the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning.

