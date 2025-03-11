Schneider Electric Implements Another 44 Million € Investment in Dunavecse

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is expanding its Duna Smart Power Systems (DSPS) smart factory in Dunavecse, which opened last year. The new facility covering 18,000 square metres, is being constructed with an investment of 44 million €.

Schneider Electric is adapting its capacity flexibly in response to market demands while adhering to a principle of gradual growth. The expanded facility will focus on manufacturing low-voltage distribution equipment marking the introduction of these products at this site.

The development will occur entirely on the 10 hectares of land already owned by Schneider Electric, which was chosen prior to the launch of the first phase of DSPS for its suitability for future expansion. Last May, the company inaugurated the Duna Smart Power Systems (DSPS) plant in Dunavecse, one of its largest production facilities in Europe. It serves as the main European production centre for the company's latest SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear RM AirSeT, as well as medium-voltage air-insulated switchgears for both Europe and global markets.

"As a leading global industrial technology company, Schneider Electric is a trusted partner in sustainability and energy efficiency through electrification and digitalization. The expansion of our Dunavecse factory responds to the significant market demand for low-voltage distribution equipment globally", said Yann Reynaud, Schneider Electric's Senior Vice President, Global Engineering to Order Operations.

In addition to enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency, the first phase of DSPS was designed for efficient building operation. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure, an IoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open, and interoperable architecture and platform, is implemented with advanced online monitoring systems and communication network tools to help prevent failures and ensure timely interventions.

In recognition of Schneider Electric's commitment to sustainability and efficiency, the company has been named the world's most sustainable company by TIME magazine and Corporate Knights recently, as well as the DSPS has already received several awards, including first place in the Industry category of the Hungarian Real Estate Development Excellence Award, Zero Carbon Award in new construction category of the Hungarian Green Building Association (HuGBC), and recognition as one of the three best projects in last year's "Green Awards powered by Green Cloud" competition. Additionally, it was a finalist in the BTS (Build-To-Suit) category of the CRE Awards and received "Best Technology Investment of the Year" award from the Joint Venture Association.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com/ca

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: #PressRelease #GlobalSupplyChain #SmartFactory