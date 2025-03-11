Vespa.ai Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Success With AI

TRONDHEIM, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vespa.ai, developer of the leading platform for building and deploying large-scale, real-time AI applications powered by big data, today announced the launch of the Vespa.ai Partner Program, designed to help organizations build scalable, AI applications that have business impact.

"AI has the potential to reshape business, but many organizations struggle to move from pilot projects to full-scale adoption,” said Jon Bratseth, CEO and Co-Founder of Vespa. “The Vespa.ai Partner Program connects companies with implementation services, making it easier to use Vespa’s scalable AI execution engine without in-house expertise. We will support our partners in delivering practical, efficient solutions."

"We're pleased to join the Vespa.ai Partner Program," said Robert Bogucki, CEO and Founder of deepsense.ai. "Vespa is a proven technology that overcomes the challenges of running AI at scale, a common hurdle for implementation. Our close collaboration with Vespa provides a strong foundation for implementing AI services that unlock the full potential of AI for our clients. It also builds on our history of successful partnerships and close collaboration with tech leaders like OpenAI, NVIDIA, LangChain, Anyscale, and Crusoe."

The explosion of unstructured data and the rise of generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) have made intelligent search and recommendation systems more critical than ever. Vespa.ai’s platform allows businesses to build applications that use AI to efficiently search and take action on vast amounts of data in real time. The new Vespa.ai Partner Program will provide service providers access to technical enablement, co-marketing opportunities, and go-to-market support, enabling them to enhance their AI market solutions.

How to Join the Vespa.ai Partner Program

The Vespa.ai Partner Program is open to technology providers, solution integrators, and consulting firms looking to deliver AI-powered search and retrieval solutions. Partners will gain access to technical training, joint marketing initiatives, and collaboration opportunities to drive business success.

To learn more or apply to the program, visit https://vespa.ai/partners/.

About Vespa

Vespa.ai is a powerful platform for developing real-time search-based AI applications. Once built, these applications are deployed through Vespa’s large-scale, distributed architecture, which efficiently manages data, inference, and logic for applications handling large datasets and high concurrent query rates. Vespa delivers all the building blocks of an AI application, including vector database, hybrid search, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and support for large language models (LLM) and vision language models (VLM). It is available as a managed service and open source.

About Deepsense.ai

As applied AI experts, deepsense.ai delivers tailored AI solutions through expert guidance and implementation. With a track record of over 200 commercial projects for global brands and innovative scale-ups, including Johnson & Johnson, Sky, Danone, Hexagon, Google, and Volkswagen, they specialize in applying LLMs, MLOps, computer vision, edge solutions, and predictive analytics to enhance products and operations. Staying at the forefront of AI innovation, they collaborate with industry leaders such as OpenAI, NVIDIA, Anyscale, and LangChain, while leveraging in-house tools to accelerate and streamline AI solution development for their clients.