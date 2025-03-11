TerraPower and HD Hyundai announce strategic collaboration to scale the global supply chain for Natrium® reactors¹

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, TerraPower and HD Hyundai announced a strategic collaboration to further scale the global manufacturing supply chain for Natrium reactor components. The agreement combines HD Hyundai’s manufacturing expertise with TerraPower’s cutting-edge reactor technology, and will build new supply chain capacity to enable large-scale production and global deployment of Natrium plants that feature a sodium-cooled fast reactor plus an integrated energy storage system.

The agreement with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, an affiliate of HD Hyundai specializing in shipbuilding, creates the manufacturing foundation necessary for full commercial deployment beyond the first project that is currently under development. This partnership builds upon the existing relationship first established in 2024 when HD Hyundai Heavy Industries was competitively selected to develop the reactor vessel for the first Natrium plant in Wyoming. The Natrium plant showcases breakthroughs in safety, reliability, cost efficiency, and streamlined construction, setting it apart as the future of nuclear energy—crucial for energy security and economic prosperity.

“ TerraPower is committed to delivering our first Natrium plant in the United States, as well as rapidly deploying additional units at competitive prices during the next decade in the U.S. and around the world. The Natrium technology provides crucial baseload power plus gigawatt-scale energy storage; these plants will provide reliable and flexible power to address growing energy demand,” said Chris Levesque, TerraPower president and CEO. “ HD Hyundai Heavy Industries manufacturing capabilities are world-renowned, and I look forward to working with them to establish the commercial-scale production capacity that will be essential for successful deployment of multiple Natrium units globally.”

" HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is committed to leveraging its proven manufacturing expertise and supply chain capabilities for the manufacture of Natrium components, setting the foundation for efficient and scalable commercial deployment," said Kwang-shik Won, Senior Executive Vice President & COO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. " With our extensive experience in high-precision manufacturing and large-scale industrial production, we are uniquely positioned to apply our proven expertise to support TerraPower's vision for commercial deployment. This agreement marks a transformative collaboration that will accelerate the commercial viability of next-generation nuclear energy solutions and help shape the future global energy landscape."

Bill Gates, founder and chairman of TerraPower, and Kisun Chung, executive vice chairman of HD Hyundai, attended the signing ceremony.

The Natrium technology is the first mover in the U.S. advanced nuclear industry and features a 345 MW sodium-cooled fast reactor with a patented molten salt-based energy storage system that can boost power output up to 500 MW. TerraPower broke ground on the first Natrium plant in 2024, in the historic energy producing community of Kemmerer, Wyoming. The Natrium reactor is the only advanced nuclear technology with a construction permit application for a commercial reactor pending with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It is also the only project to receive a state-level Industrial Siting Permit.

As part of this strategic collaboration, TerraPower and HD Hyundai will also explore additional areas of potential cooperation beyond manufacturing of Natrium components. This comprehensive approach will allow both companies to leverage their respective strengths to address various aspects of the advanced nuclear energy value chain, creating a more robust foundation for the future commercialization of scale-up of Natrium technology globally.

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement, and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world’s most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world’s public and private sectors to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at terrapower.com.

About HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai is a global leader in industrial innovation, committed to advancing technology and engineering excellence across multiple sectors. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, an affiliate of HD Hyundai specializing in shipbuilding, is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding and heavy industries companies. Having established itself as a pioneer in precision manufacturing, maritime solutions, and energy infrastructure development, the company leverages decades of expertise in large-scale industrial production to address complex global challenges.

Building on its solid leadership in the shipbuilding industry, HD Hyundai is now evolving to become the most innovative solution provider in the heavy industry and energy sectors, with businesses ranging from shipbuilding and offshore engineering to refining, petrochemicals, and smart energy management. Learn more at hd.com.

¹ Natrium is a TerraPower and GE Hitachi technology