Supreme Industries and Orbia Building & Infrastructure Business Wavin Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Transform Water Management in India

MUMBAI, India & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Supreme Industries Ltd. (“Supreme”), India’s largest plastic pipe manufacturer, and the Building & Infrastructure (Wavin) business of Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV (BMV: Orbia), a global leader in pipes and fittings, today announced the intention to enter into a long-term partnership agreement. Under the agreement, Supreme will acquire Orbia Wavin’s pipes and fittings business in India and will have exclusive access to Orbia Wavin’s leading water management technologies in India and SAARC countries. This strategic initiative will expand Supreme’s leadership position, extend Orbia’s customer reach through technology and accelerate the robust growth of India’s building and infrastructure industry.

The terms of the partnership agreement include the transfer of Orbia Wavin’s manufacturing facilities in India to Supreme as well as offering exclusive licensing access of Orbia Wavin’s broad technology portfolio to Supreme, including leading-edge solutions for water supply and sanitation, city scale water management, agriculture, rainwater collection and reuse and stormwater management. With Supreme’s leading manufacturing footprint across India and extensive market reach through its committed distribution network of dealers and retailers across the country, the agreement provides the large-scale platform to deploy Orbia Wavin’s advanced technologies and strengthens Supreme’s leadership position for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural water infrastructure solutions across the high-growth subcontinent.

M.P. Taparia, Managing Director of Supreme stated, “This partnership accelerates our growth trajectory and enables us to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Combining Orbia Wavin’s technologies for water management and our manufacturing and distribution strengths, we are poised to secure India’s water management needs with advanced solutions as India’s economy is projected to more than double over the next decade.”

“Our partnership with Supreme is a giant leap forward for sustainable water management in India,” added Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia. “Supreme was a Wavin licensee for 25 years until 2017 and we are deeply honored to renew our partnership and massively scale it through innovation to meet India’s future needs. Supreme is fully committed to deploying Orbia Wavin’s advanced technologies for India’s growth through their ‘Make in India’ initiative. We see this agreement as a stepping stone for further collaborations with Orbia in the future.”

The agreement is subject to confirmatory due diligence by both companies as well as regulatory approvals. The process is expected to close by June 2025, with both companies providing relevant updates.

About Supreme

Supreme is India’s leading plastic products manufacturer, specializing in pipes, fittings, and water storage solutions. With a nationwide presence of multi-location manufacturing as well and a capacity expansion to 900,000 metric tons per annum, by March 2025, Supreme is at the forefront of India’s infrastructure growth, delivering innovative and reliable products to diverse sectors.

About Orbia

Orbia is a global company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Its Building & Infrastructure business, represented by the commercial brand Wavin, is a global leader in pipes and fittings and pioneer in water management solutions, serving over 90 countries with innovative products backed by more than 65 years of expertise. Orbia operates actively in over 100 countries and has headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv.