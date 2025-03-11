Aston Villa and Levy UK + Ireland Announce 10-Year Partnership

BIRMINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aston Villa has announced a 10-year extension of its long-standing partnership with Levy UK + Ireland (Levy), the sports and entertainment arm of food services business, Compass Group UK & Ireland. This extension builds on a collaboration between Aston Villa and Levy, who most recently partnered on the highly successful redevelopment of Villa Park’s hospitality spaces last summer.

In the span of a tight five-month timeline, Aston Villa and Levy transformed 14 pre-existing hospitality areas and created three brand-new spaces at Villa Park. The redevelopment also expanded the stadium’s premium seating options, with an additional 1,300 seats designated as either General Admission Plus or Premium. Central to the redesign was a food-led redevelopment strategy, which included the renovation of kitchen facilities, and the introduction of new menus designed to elevate the matchday experience. The partnership also includes Aston Villa’s state-of-the-art training ground – Bodymoor Heath – where nutrition and performance chefs feed players from the men’s, women’s and Academy teams.

At the heart of the collaboration is a commitment to excellent fan experience; Levy has brought a range of new technologies to Villa Park, including self-order units, frictionless kiosks, and self-pour options, all designed to enhance the speed of service and reduce dwell times. Moreover, with this extended partnership, Aston Villa now offers a wider range of hospitality services that cater to all price points, setting a new benchmark not only within the Premier League but across the entire sporting world.

“We are only as good as the company we keep, and we want best-in-class partnerships,” said Chris Heck, President of Aston Villa. “Our collaboration with Levy is exactly that – a true partnership with the best in the hospitality space. We’re incredibly proud of what we achieved together in such a short time frame last summer and are excited to see what we can accomplish over the years to come. Innovation and improvements will continue across Villa Park to cement our status as a world class venue.”

Sustainability has also been a key focus of Levy and Aston Villa’s ongoing partnership. Levy’s exclusive partnership with sustainable packaging innovators, Notpla, has seen seaweed-based, biodegradable food packaging used across Villa Park. The partnership has also prioritised sustainable and locally sourced food options and vendors.

Jon Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Levy UK + Ireland, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Aston Villa and continue our journey towards a more sustainable future. This collaboration allows us to showcase our dedication to innovation in food, technology, and sustainable practices, all while delivering exceptional experiences for the Villa fanbase."

Levy, through its partnership with street food pioneers KERB, has curated a lineup of exemplary local independent vendors for Villa Park. The venue offers menus from some of Birmingham’s leading street food vendors, including award-winning Digbeth-based Pietanics and Flying Cow (previous winner of Britain's Best Street Food Burger), as well as bolder European flavours as served up by Street Souvlaki and The Currywurst. This focus on local talent and produce reflects Aston Villa’s commitment to stimulating growth in the West Midlands and supporting local business.

The continued collaboration between Aston Villa and Levy will undoubtedly shape the future of the fan experience, combining world-class hospitality with a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

About Levy

Levy is about elevating experiences. A leading global hospitality partner, designing and delivering unforgettable guest experiences that prioritise people and the planet.

Trusted by some of the world's most iconic stadia, entertainment venues, and marquee events to bring their spaces to life, Levy is driven by a mission to succeed in the right way. From pioneering tech to seamless operations, show-stopping menus to exceptional service, Levy uses data and insights to understand guest behaviour and the customer journey while minimising environmental impact and supporting local communities.

Levy is a passionate, diverse, and talented team of venue specialists dedicated to making the planet better for future generations.