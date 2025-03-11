Triton Digital Expands Partnership With Audioboom to Deliver Advanced Contextual Targeting and Brand Suitability Guidance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced a next step in its partnership with Audioboom, the leading global podcast network, as the publisher implements Triton’s Sounder solution across its extensive catalog.

Advertisers looking to target Audioboom’s content will now be able to leverage Sounder’s advanced contextual targeting capabilities and brand suitability tools. This provides Audioboom with enhanced intelligence and control over Showcase, its podcast advertising marketplace. Key features include:

Best-in-Class Contextual Targeting: Sounder’s advanced contextual targeting ensures ads are placed alongside the most relevant content, maximizing campaign effectiveness across Audioboom’s audio content.

Premium Brand Placement: Sounder’s robust brand suitability measures provide peace of mind for advertisers engaging with Audioboom’s diverse audience.

"Implementing Triton Digital's Sounder solution marks another transformative moment in our partnership," said Stuart Last, CEO of Audioboom. "Having worked with Triton Digital for years on podcast measurement and recently fully moving to TAP, we're excited to enhance our advertising capabilities through the use of Sounder. This integration not only strengthens our position as a leader in podcast monetization but also empowers us to increase monetization for content creators and to provide better value to advertising partners through more intelligent content understanding and ad placement capabilities."

This collaboration strengthens a partnership that began with Audioboom's exclusive participation in Triton's U.S., Latin America, and Australia Podcast Reports, which provides content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry as a whole with validated metrics on the most popular shows who opt-in to participate. The integration of Sounder's technology represents the next evolution in this relationship, enabling a more sophisticated, data-driven advertising experience that benefits content creators and advertisers within the growing podcast ecosystem.

"This expansion of our partnership with Audioboom demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing podcast advertising technology," said Sharon Taylor, Executive Vice President of Podcast and Content Delivery Triton Digital. "The integration of Sounder's capabilities with Audioboom's extensive podcast network creates new opportunities for publishers and advertisers to connect with audiences more effectively while maintaining the highest standards of brand suitability."

The partnership comes as Audioboom continues to demonstrate its market leadership, ranking among the top sales networks in Triton Digital's U.S. Podcast Report for 2024 with 13.2M average weekly downloads, with top shows including The Broski Report with Brittany Broski, The Tim Dillon Show, Smosh Reads Reddit Stories, The Bulwark and Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield in its network.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Audioboom

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting - shows are downloaded 100 million times each month by 38 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the third largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom's ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial, distribution, marketing and production services for a premium network of top tier podcasts. Key partners include the official Formula 1 podcasts ‘F1: Beyond the Grid’ and ‘F1 Nation’, 'True Crime Obsessed' (US), ‘The Tim Dillon Show' (US), 'No Such Thing As A Fish' (UK) and 'The Cycling Podcast' (UK).

Audioboom operates internationally, with global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The platform distributes content via Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Facebook and Twitter as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

For more information, visit audioboom.com.