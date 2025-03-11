Westinghouse and Data4 to Collaborate on European Data Center Project

Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman (third from left) and Data4 CEO Olivier Micheli (second from left) are joined at the MoU signing by Westinghouse and Data4 leaders, including Deputy CEO Dan Sumner (third from right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman (third from left) and Data4 CEO Olivier Micheli (second from left) are joined at the MoU signing by Westinghouse and Data4 leaders, including Deputy CEO Dan Sumner (third from right). (Photo: Business Wire)

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and Data4, a leader among Europe's data center developers and operators in Europe, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the use of AP300™ small modular reactors (SMR) to power future data centers in Europe. Under the agreement, Data4 selects the AP300 SMR as its technology of choice to evaluate deployment at one of its future data centers in Europe to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

With the growth of generative artificial intelligence-related services, Goldman Sachs Research estimates that data center power demand will increase by 165% by 2030. Data center operators need abundant, highly reliable and clean power to operate 24/7, mission-critical digital services. The AP300 SMR technology meets this critical need by providing cost-effective, carbon-free baseload nuclear power in a safe, compact and flexible design based on an already operating advanced Generation III+ reactor, the proven Westinghouse AP1000® unit.

“The data center industry is undergoing a profound transformation. With the rise of AI, energy supply is evolving rapidly. In the past, data centers relied solely on traditional power utilities. Today, we are entering an era where the campuses of the future will be powered by multiple intelligent sources, seamlessly integrating on-site generation, traditional grid supply and energy storage," said Olivier Micheli, Data4’s CEO. “By integrating a solution such as the Westinghouse AP300 SMR, these campuses will gain greater energy autonomy, reducing their reliance on traditional grids and helping to alleviate pressure on public power networks. This marks a major step toward a more resilient, sustainable and self-sufficient data center infrastructure."

“As technology centers and cloud providers expand data infrastructure to meet increasing demand, small modular reactors offer a promising solution for powering the next generation of energy-intensive computing,” said Patrick Fragman, President and CEO of Westinghouse. “Our AP300 modular reactor can provide data centers with a dedicated, on-site power source for reliable and carbon-free energy.”

As the only SMR based on licensed and operating advanced reactor technology, the AP300 is the most proven and readily deployable SMR solution. Unlike other SMR designs under development that have first-of-a-kind risks, the AP300 SMR uses proven AP1000 engineering, licensing, components and supply chain. With this proven pedigree throughout the plant lifecycle, the AP300 SMR is expected to be in operation by the early 2030s.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

Data4 is a major European operator and investor in the data center market. The Group finances, designs, builds and operates its own data centers. Data4 Group has pioneered an ultra-connected, resilient and sustainable data center campus model, with the aim of supporting its customers' digital growth over the long term by providing them with scalable and secure hosting solutions for their IT servers, ranging from a single rack to a dedicated building. The Group is committed to a proactive approach to sustainable development through its Data4Good program, which is based on 4 main pillars: environment, people, community and governance. Data4 Group operates some of the most powerful data center campuses in Europe, with land and electricity reserves that are unique on the European market. Data4's data centers in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany and now Greece are home to international cloud operators and major telecoms providers, as well as innovative tech companies and multinationals.