Communitech welcomes Gowling WLG as a foundational partner to strengthen support for tech leaders

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Communitech announced today it’s welcomed leading international law firm Gowling WLG as its newest foundational partner. Having supported the Waterloo Region tech community for over three decades, Gowling WLG is taking its commitment to the next level by supporting Communitech in strengthening the programs and services that help tech leaders start, grow and succeed.

“Gowling WLG has been an incredible partner to this community for many years. As a foundational partner, Gowling WLG will be an even more integral part of Communitech by supporting our programming and initiatives from inception to realization,” said Alison Vreeswyk, SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Communitech. “For over 25 years, Communitech has worked with industry, academia, government and not-for-profit organizations to build a supportive ecosystem for tech leaders. This partnership will allow us to keep providing the resources and guidance they need to build successful, globally competitive businesses.”

As a longstanding and trusted partner of Communitech, Gowling WLG has provided expert guidance to startup founders through Communitech Pro Squad, which provides member companies with reliable advice from pre-vetted industry professionals. Gowling WLG has also supported flagship events like Techtoberfest presents Investorhaus, and provided resources and expertise to growing companies through workshops and events on everything from securing investment and protecting intellectual property (IP) to understanding employment law and expanding into new markets.

“Communitech’s mission has always been about building a strong, sustainable future for Canada’s tech industry. Gowling WLG has been part of that mission since the beginning, and this partnership is a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to the founders, investors and companies who make this ecosystem thrive. We’re proud to continue this journey together, supporting the growth of innovative businesses that are making a real difference in the world,” said Sean Sullivan, Waterloo Office Managing Partner at Gowling WLG.

Partnering with Communitech gives organizations a direct connection to Canada’s most innovative tech startups, opening doors to collaboration, new ideas and insights into emerging trends, all while playing a role in the success of businesses driving the future of the tech industry.

To explore partnership opportunities with Communitech, visit communitech.ca.

