Silobreaker Expands Its Data Partnership Programme With ThreatFabric’s Mobile Threat Intelligence Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silobreaker, a leading security and threat intelligence technology company, has announced a new partnership with ThreatFabric, a specialist in Mobile Threat Intelligence and Fraud Prevention. This latest collaboration further advances Silobreaker’s data integration programme, equipping organisations with even deeper intelligence to counter evolving cyber threats and fraud risks.

The partnership will give Silobreaker customers access to ThreatFabric’s advanced mobile threat intelligence research, offering actionable intelligence on mobile malware, emerging mobile tactics, actors and campaigns and digital fraud schemes.

"Silobreaker's data collection uniquely combines data from open sources together with the best available premium sources, whose alerts, feeds and reports are fully integrated in Silobreaker." said Kristofer Mansson, CEO, Silobreaker. "Our latest data integration with ThreatFabric reinforces Silobreaker's commitment to providing its customers with access to best-in-class intelligence research."

ThreatFabric has rapidly built a reputation around their brand-centric threat intelligence, protecting financial services organisations and their customers globally. By combining this with Silobreaker’s powerful analytics and broader threat intelligence capabilities, users can contextualise threats and identify patterns between mobile channels and the internet at large.

"Integrating ThreatFabric’s intelligence research into the Silobreaker platform gives security teams enhanced visibility into the entire fraud kill chain – enabling earlier threat detection and real-time, risk-informed decisions," said Andy Chandler, Chief Commercial Officer at ThreatFabric. “Together, we’re delivering a powerful intelligence solution that helps organisations stay ahead of cybercriminals."

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company, providing powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximise business value.

About ThreatFabric

ThreatFabric is a premier Mobile Threat Intelligence and Online Fraud Detection company. They provide cutting-edge, data-driven, AI-powered solutions to safeguard companies and their customers. Their globally renowned Threat Intelligence, along with their SDK-based platform, excels in preventing malware-assisted fraud, APP fraud, bots, RATs, scams, impersonation fraud, account takeover, and information theft. ThreatFabric's mission is to protect online customer journeys by alerting before transaction signing, thereby preserving the brand’s reputation and ensuring continuous loyalty, confidence, and trust from clientele. They believe the best fraud prevention is driven by the finest threat intelligence.