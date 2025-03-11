Strive Health Expands Partnership with Zing Health to Provide Value-Based Kidney Care to Chronic Disease Population

Strive Health and Zing Health have expanded their partnership to bring specialized, value-based kidney care to Medicare Advantage members across six states, improving outcomes for individuals with chronic kidney disease. (Photo: iStock Photo)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strive Health, a national leader in value-based kidney care, and Zing Health, a leading Medicare Advantage insurer, have announced the expansion of their existing partnership to deliver specialized kidney care to all eligible members across Zing’s geographical footprint.

Strive will now support Zing members in Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi and continue coverage in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Through this expanded partnership, Strive is projected to serve thousands of Zing members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in 2025, with double-digit growth expected this year.

Each year, more than 130,000 Americans are diagnosed with CKD, a condition that accounts for 24% of annual Medicare spending and often leads to a fragmented, high-cost care experience with limited focus on slowing disease progression. By integrating Zing’s tailored benefits with Strive’s proven value-based care model, the partnership ensures members have seamless access to specialized nephrology care and coordinated care strategies to improve outcomes across the CKD population.

“Our collaboration with Zing has strengthened our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, coordinated care to individuals living with kidney disease,” said Chris Riopelle, Co-Founder & CEO at Strive Health. “Together, Strive’s value-based care model and Zing’s benefit plans proactively address the clinical challenges and social determinants of health that impact patient outcomes and create a more unified care experience.”

Zing’s Medicare Advantage plans are uniquely designed for individuals with chronic conditions, offering specialized benefits that address both medical and social needs. By integrating Strive’s model of care, which leverages predictive analytics, interdisciplinary clinical teams and high-touch patient engagement, the partnership aims to improve quality of life while reducing avoidable hospitalizations and total cost of care.

“Our collaboration with Strive represents the future of Medicare Advantage, where members receive holistic, coordinated care from providers who understand their unique health needs,” said Andrew Clifton, CEO at Zing Health. “By connecting Zing’s benefits and member experience services with high-quality clinical care, we’re ensuring our members don’t have to navigate the complex healthcare system alone. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to improving outcomes for those managing kidney disease.”

ABOUT STRIVE HEALTH

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Using a unique combination of technology-enabled care interventions and seamless integration with local providers, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). To help patients, Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Strive serves over 121,000 people with CKD and ESKD across 50 states and partners with over 6,500 providers. Strive’s case management and population health programs are accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), and its technology platform, CareMultiplier™, is certified by HITRUST. To learn more, visit StriveHealth.com.

ABOUT ZING HEALTH

Founded in 2019, Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a physician-founded insurance company built to seamlessly address the needs of underserved seniors with chronic conditions. Named one of the 2022 and 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Zing Health adopts a community-based approach that addresses the social determinants of health, keeping individuals and communities healthy while returning the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. Each member receives personalized care tailored to their health conditions and social needs enabled by innovative product design coupled with technology and value-based care delivery. For more information, visit the company at www.myzinghealth.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.