NVISIONx Establishes Tevora as a Channel Partner in a Joint Multi-Million Dollar Customer Deal to Scale the Next Generation of Data Protection Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVISIONx, a data risk intelligence (DRI) platform empowering organizations to take control of their data by providing unprecedented visibility into enterprise-wide information, today announced a joint channel partnership with Tevora, a leading national cybersecurity and compliance consultancy, in a joint, multi-million dollar customer deal. Tevora will integrate NVISIONx’s DRI platform into its suite of services and enable Tevora to deliver an improved customer experience by offering NVISIONx’s robust solution to its vast client base.

"We’re excited to partner with Tevora because they share our vision regarding data governance and protection,” said Glen Day, CEO and Founder of NVISIONx. “This gives us a unique opportunity to work together with Tevora to serve their clients, as they’ve worked with some of the largest organizations in the world and they see our unique standing in this market. Our platform complements Tevora’s mission and we look forward to delivering an exceptional customer experience to the enterprises seeking a new and reliable approach to protecting their data estates."

Tevora and NVISIONx come together at a time when data privacy data retention requirements are causing businesses to seek security solutions that can comprehensively address their concerns. Together, Tevora and NVISIONx will be pivotal for security and technology leaders to protect their organizations from cyber threats while ensuring compliance with ever-evolving regulations. With this new partnership, the two companies are uniquely positioned to improve how businesses manage and protect their critical data while safeguarding their brand reputation.

“Data governance is a common topic of conversation among Tevora’s clients and consultants, and protection of sensitive data is top-of-mind for our Chief Information Security Officer contacts,” says Steve Stumpfl, Tevora’s EVP of Sales. “We’re pleased to be partnering with NVISIONx as a solution to our clients’ most pressing concerns.”

As the collaboration evolves, both companies look forward to shaping the future of enterprise data protection and enabling businesses to navigate an increasingly complex security landscape.

About Tevora

Founded in 2003, Tevora is a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services. Based in Irvine, CA, our experienced consultants are devoted to supporting the CISO in protecting their organization’s digital assets. We make it our responsibility to ensure the CISO has the tools and guidance they need to build their departments, so they can prevent and respond to daily threats. Our expert advisors take the time to learn about each organization’s unique pressures and challenges, so we can help identify and execute the best solutions for each case. We take a hands-on approach to each new partnership, and –year after year –apply our cumulative learnings to continually strengthen the company’s digital defenses.

About NVISIONx

NVISIONx empowers organizations to take control of their data, providing unprecedented visibility into enterprise-wide information assets to mitigate risks, streamline compliance, and accelerate secure AI adoption. The Nx Platform provides a unique approach to enterprise data inventory and classification through visual analytics that quickly enables Business, IT, and Cyber leaders to collaborate on what data to protect and what to purge, so they can confidently take action to optimize security controls and defensibly purge files that have no business value, incur risk, and provide massive cost savings across the enterprise in just a few weeks. To learn more, please visit www.nvisionx.ai.