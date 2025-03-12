Observo AI Expands APAC Presence with SIS Technologies Distribution Partnership in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Observo AI, a leader in AI-powered telemetry data pipelines, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with SIS Technologies, a premier value-added distributor in Singapore. This collaboration will address the rapidly growing demand for advanced security and observability solutions in the Singapore market, where enterprises face unprecedented growth in telemetry data volumes.

Meeting Singapore's Expanding Data Pipeline Needs

Singapore enterprises are experiencing explosive growth in security and observability data, with volumes increasing as much as 35% year-over-year. This surge has created urgent demand for intelligent AI-powered data pipeline solutions that can help organizations manage costs while maintaining robust security postures. As a regional hub for finance, technology, and healthcare, Singapore businesses face unique challenges in optimizing their telemetry data for both operational and regulatory requirements.

"Singapore represents a strategic market for Observo AI's expansion in the APAC region," said David Young, Chief Revenue Officer at Observo AI. "SIS Technologies' deep expertise in cybersecurity and their strong customer and partner ecosystem make them the ideal partner to bring our AI-powered data pipeline solutions to enterprises across Singapore. Together, we'll help organizations tackle their most pressing observability and security data challenges."

SIS Technologies will distribute Observo AI's complete suite of AI-powered data pipeline solutions, leveraging its three decades of experience in cybersecurity, infrastructure, and networking technologies. This partnership will provide Singapore enterprises with local access to technologies that significantly reduce security and observability costs while enhancing incident response capabilities.

"We're excited to add Observo AI's innovative solutions to our cybersecurity portfolio," said Sam Chng, Managing Director at SiS Technologies. "The compounding growth of telemetry data is overwhelming traditional security and observability tools. Observo AI's technology addresses this challenge through intelligent, AI-driven optimization that delivers immediate value to our customers. Their approach aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive business success for our partners and customers."

For more information about Observo AI's solutions, visit www.observo.ai/sandbox to start your personalized sandbox environment.

About Observo AI

Observo AI builds AI-native data pipelines to solve the most pressing observability and security challenges for enterprises in the AI era. Using Machine Learning, LLMs, and Agentic AI, Observo automates data optimization, reduces costs by over 50%, and accelerates incident response by 40%+. Observo helps enterprises focus on the signal, not the noise, ensuring scalability, security, and operational efficiency. Learn more at Observo.ai.

About SiS Technologies

As a value-added distributor, SiS Technologies not only provides a wide variety of IT products, but also offers comprehensive IT Consulting Services. We take pride in delivering business solutions through our partners to our customers, thus contributing to the proliferate success of their businesses. Our success relies on our passionate and visionary management team. Amongst the distribution arena in Singapore, SiS Technologies stands out as being deeply focused on Cyber Security, Infrastructure, and Networking technologies. Belted with over 30 years of experience and our deep knowledge of evolving IT landscape, complemented with our established reputation and exceptional personnel, we are confident in representing and delivering any worldwide products and IT solutions.