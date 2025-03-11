YogaSix Partners with LoveYourBrain for MindfulMarch to Make the Invisible, Visible

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YogaSix, the nation’s largest franchised yoga brand, announced today its partnership with LoveYourBrain, a national nonprofit on a mission to improve the mental, physical, and social well-being of people with brain injury and caregivers through yoga and mindfulness. According to research studies conducted by LoveYourBrain, yoga and mindfulness have been shown to significantly improve cognitive function, mental health and overall quality of life for individuals recovering from traumatic brain injuries. Recognizing this powerful impact, throughout March 2025, select YogaSix studios will participate in the nonprofit’s 10th annual “MindfulMarch,” a month-long initiative to make yoga and mindfulness more accessible to those affected by brain injury and bring more visibility to yoga as a tool for healing.

YogaSix studios across the country will offer donation-based Flow for a Cause classes, with all proceeds benefiting LoveYourBrain’s free, research-backed programs for individuals with brain injury and their caregivers. YogaSix members will also have the opportunity to participate in LoveYourBrain’s 10-day Meditation Challenge starting March 22nd, designed to help people feel more connected, emotionally resilient, and calm.

“At YogaSix, we believe in the power of yoga to heal and restore," said Lindsay Junk, President of YogaSix. "Yoga offers incredible benefits for both the mind and the body, helping to rebuild strength, improve focus, and promote emotional well-being. That’s why we’re proud to partner with LoveYourBrain for MindfulMarch to support and aid those affected by traumatic brain injuries in their recovery.”

How to Get Involved in MindfulMarch

Join the 10-Day Meditation Challenge: YogaSix studio members can enroll with a donation of any amount, granting them access to the 10-day meditation challenge while supporting LoveYourBrain’s mission and giving them a chance to win these prizes: Queen/King Sapira Chill® Hybrid Mattress by Leesa A brain-sensing headband by Muse LoveYourBrain's 9-week Mindfulness Course: Power of Awareness 3-Month unlimited membership at YogaSix

YogaSix studio members can enroll with a donation of any amount, granting them access to the 10-day meditation challenge while supporting LoveYourBrain’s mission and giving them a chance to win these prizes: Attend a Flow for a Cause Class: Select YogaSix studios will host donation-based yoga classes, with all proceeds going toward providing free yoga and meditation resources to individuals affected by brain injury.

Select YogaSix studios will host donation-based yoga classes, with all proceeds going toward providing free yoga and meditation resources to individuals affected by brain injury. Spread Awareness: Participants are encouraged to connect with others and share their experiences on social media using #Y6MindfulMarch and #LoveYourBrain to inspire others to prioritize their mental and physical health.

"Yoga has the power to transform lives, and our research shows this is especially true for those impacted by brain injury," said Adam Pearce, Co-Founder and Executive Director of LoveYourBrain. "Through our partnership with YogaSix, we’re giving more people access to the healing benefits of yoga and mindfulness and bringing significant visibility to the often invisible nature of brain injury."

By participating in MindfulMarch, YogaSix members and the broader community have the opportunity to enhance their well-being while contributing to a cause that provides free yoga and meditation guidance to over 8,000 individuals each year.

For more information on how to get involved, visit www.yogasix.com and www.loveyourbrain.com or follow @YogaSix and @LoveYourBrain on Instagram and Facebook for weekly inspiration and supportive updates. To view the challenge terms and conditions, visit http://give.loveyourbrain.com/yogasix. To contribute financially to the cause, visit www.give.loveyourbrain.com/campaign/664362/donate to make a one-time or monthly donation.

YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, strength-building and cardio-boosting fitness classes, and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, Y6 TRX, Y6 Mix, and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in two years running, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com.

LoveYourBrain

The LoveYourBrain Foundation is a national non-profit that improves the mental, physical, and social well-being of people with brain injury and their caregivers. Guided by their family’s experience, brothers Kevin and Adam Pearce established LoveYourBrain in 2014 following Kevin’s severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) from a snowboarding accident before the 2010 Olympics. Kevin’s remarkable resilience was transformed into the award-winning HBO Documentary, “The Crash Reel,” which brought to light the challenges and prevalence of TBI. In response, LoveYourBrain developed programs and resources designed to create community and foster resilience for the TBI community. Now, LoveYourBrain’s research-backed programs are offered at no cost across the globe to empower the brain injury community with new tools, resources, and connections. In 2023, Adam Pearce was named a Top Ten CNN Hero of the Year in recognition of his leadership and LoveYourBrain’s impact in the world.

Visit http://www.loveyourbrain.com to learn more.