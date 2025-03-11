Aligned Climate Capital Closes Second Venture Fund at $85M to Scale Clean Energy Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As global investment in the clean energy transition hit a record $2.1 trillion in 2024, Aligned Climate Capital (Aligned) completed the final close of its second venture fund, Aligned Climate Fund 2 LP (ACF2), at $85 million. The fund, which is twice the size of Aligned’s first fund, focuses on scaling proven clean energy and decarbonization solutions with investments across clean energy, efficient and resilient infrastructure, electric transportation, and sustainable land use. ACF2 included investments from the Ford Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation, along with other leading pensions, corporations, endowments, foundations, and family offices. To date, Aligned has raised $145M through its venture strategy.

ACF2 invests exclusively in Seed through Series B companies that are scaling proven, financeable clean energy solutions. These companies are developing projects and providing services that lower energy bills, increase clean energy production, and make it easier for more consumers to access the benefits of clean energy, electric vehicles, and other solutions. To date, Aligned has invested in nine companies through this fund, including BoxPower, BrightNight, CarbonQuest, ChargerHelp!, EVenergi, NYLE Water Heating Systems, Port Wind, UtilityAPI, and a geothermal company that has not yet been publicly announced.

“The clean energy transition isn’t a technology challenge; it’s a deployment challenge. The solutions needed to decarbonize the economy already exist, but scaling them requires capital, expertise, and market access,” said Peter Davidson, CEO of Aligned Climate Capital. “Our venture fund is investing in companies accelerating this transition by deploying proven clean energy technologies that are already outcompeting fossil fuels and delivering real impact today.”

In addition to providing capital, Aligned actively supports its portfolio companies in securing additional financing, building market partnerships, and accelerating commercialization. The investment strategy focuses on companies that can scale rapidly to increase revenues and reach profitability in the near-term. By avoiding long R&D and commercialization cycles, Aligned believes that its investments are more likely to generate strong, short-term returns for its investors.

“The transition to clean energy has the potential to generate new, high-quality jobs for hardworking families while laying the foundation for sustainable progress that will serve our communities for generations to come," said Roy Swan, Head of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation. "We are excited to partner with Aligned as they invest in businesses that support families, strengthen communities, and protect the planet."

The firm integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process and provides detailed impact reporting, ensuring financial performance aligns with long-term sustainability and emissions reductions. Aligned has also donated 3% of ACF2’s carried interest to three nonprofits doing critical work on climate change: The Honnold Foundation, which expands solar energy access for underserved communities worldwide; the Climate & Clean Energy Equity Fund, which supports grassroots organizations advancing climate justice and equity; and Impact Capital Managers, which fosters collaboration and education within the impact investing community.

“The Rockefeller Foundation is committed to advancing economic growth by supporting investments that bridge the gap between innovation and large-scale deployment,” said Maria Kozloski, Senior Vice President at The Rockefeller Foundation. “Aligned’s hybrid approach reduces risk while expanding clean energy access, making proven technologies more impactful for U.S. communities adapting to a changing energy landscape.”

For more information on Aligned Climate Capital and its investment strategy, visit https://www.alignedclimatecapital.com/.

About Aligned Climate Capital

Aligned Climate Capital LLC is an asset manager investing exclusively in the companies and projects driving the clean energy transition. Founded in 2019, Aligned currently manages approximately $1.9 billion of assets (as of 12/31/23). The firm’s senior leadership team brings decades of climate and clean energy experience across finance, energy markets, and government.

Aligned has two primary investment strategies: the Aligned Climate Fund, which provides capital to venture-stage companies deploying and scaling established clean energy solutions, and Aligned Solar Partners, which owns and operates distributed solar, energy storage, and other clean energy projects.

For more information, visit AlignedClimateCapital.com.

About the Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation is an independent organization working to address inequality and build a future grounded in justice. For more than 85 years, it has supported visionaries on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. Today, with an endowment of $16 billion, the foundation has headquarters in New York and 10 regional offices across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn and LI @the-rockefeller-foundation.