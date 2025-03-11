UCB and Powin Partner To Accelerate Brazil’s Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powin LLC, a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator, and UCB, a leading provider of energy storage solutions in Brazil, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a partnership aimed at scaling the Brazilian energy storage market. The partnership is focused on addressing the growing demand for utility-scale energy storage solutions (30MW+), driven by the country’s renewable energy expansion and grid reliability needs.

Brazil is set to launch its first Capacity Reserve Auction (LRCAP) dedicated exclusively to energy storage later in 2025. This landmark initiative aims to enhance the operational flexibility of the country's electrical system and support the integration of renewables. Together, UCB and Powin aim to combine their complementary strengths to deliver proven, scalable, and locally optimized battery energy storage systems (BESS) for utility-scale projects.

Harnessing Complementary Expertise

UCB brings a deep understanding of the Brazilian power sector, unparalleled expertise in regulatory compliance, and proven market development capabilities. With an established Giga-Factory in Manaus and a strong commercial presence, UCB is uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of Brazil’s energy market, having delivered over 65,000 remote off-grid systems and more than 120 million lithium batteries manufactured to date.

Powin is a trusted global leader in energy storage, delivering proven and reliable BESS that are designed to maximize long-term value for customers. Powin’s Pod hardware platform and proprietary StackOS™ software ensure reliable performance, efficiency, and scalability. With strong supply chain partnerships and a track record of successfully delivering over 17 GWh of projects, Powin is well-positioned to support the operational needs of Brazil’s utility-scale market with solutions that prioritize reliability, longevity, and seamless integration.

Pioneering Brazil’s Energy Transition and Resilience

“The demand for utility-scale energy storage in Brazil is poised to grow exponentially as the country continues its transition to renewable energy and strengthens its grid infrastructure,” said Marcelo Rodrigues, Sales & Innovation VP of UCB. “This partnership with Powin underscores our commitment to bringing world-class solutions to the Brazilian market, tailored to local needs and opportunities.”

Mark Babcock, CRO of Powin, added: “As a global leader in BESS, we are pleased to partner with UCB to unlock the potential of Brazil’s energy storage market. Our proprietary technology and deep supply chain expertise, combined with UCB’s local presence and regulatory acumen, will set a new benchmark for utility-scale energy storage in the region.”

Looking Ahead

With the upcoming LRCAP 2025 auction anticipated to drive significant investment in energy storage, UCB and Powin’s strategic partnership is well-positioned to shape the future of Brazil’s power sector. By leveraging their combined expertise, the partnership aims to deliver reliable, scalable, and cost-effective energy storage solutions to support Brazil’s ambitious renewable energy and grid resilience goals.

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

Powin is a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator on a mission to become the world’s most trusted energy storage provider, enabling clean and reliable energy. With data-driven software controls, proven hardware, and experienced end-to-end project execution, Powin delivers scalable systems tailored to meet the needs of modern energy demand. Supported by a globally diversified, ethically sourced supply chain, Powin bolsters energy distribution to alleviate grid congestion, reduce costs, and strengthen aging infrastructure. Relentlessly focused on innovation and lasting value, Powin optimizes energy management, mitigates risk, and ensures predictable energy throughout the lifetime of its projects.

About UCB

UCB is a leading energy storage solutions provider in Brazil. With 51 years of experience in the market, the company combines extensive experience and electronic manufacturing with the development of energy storage solutions. UCB is the first manufacturer of lithium batteries in Brazil. It is a leader in the production of stationary batteries, portable batteries for cell phones and laptops, and batteries for electric mobility. The headquarters are located in São Paulo, with 2 industrial plants in (i) Manaus, Amazon and (ii) Extrema, Minas Gerais, in Brazil and commercial partnerships offices in Asia. UCB is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and ranks among the top one thousand companies in Brazil according to the Valor 1000 ranking. It is the national leader in supplying energy storage solutions for isolated communities and remote systems, telecommunications solutions, and critical applications.

www.ucbpower.com.br