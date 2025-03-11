Trio-Tech International Receives Mass Production Order for Components of Next-Generation Point-of-Sale System Designed for the Hospitality Industry

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT), a comprehensive provider of semiconductor back-end solutions (SBS) and industrial electronics (IE), today announced the receipt of a mass production order for key components used in a third-generation point-of-sale (POS) system for a long-standing customer servicing the hospitality industry.

Trio-Tech, having played a key role in all three generations of this customer's advanced POS systems, has secured a design win for its latest electronic components. These include state-of-the-art LCD touchscreen displays designed to boost operational efficiency, accelerate transaction processing, and deliver a seamless, user-friendly experience for businesses like hotel chains, restaurants, and supermarkets.

“These next-generation components reflect our commitment to innovation and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said S.W. Yong, Chairman and CEO of Trio-Tech International. “Obtaining this mass production order underscores Trio-Tech’s role as a trusted supplier of customized, high-performance electronic components.”

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) is a California-based company operating in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Founded in 1958, Trio-Tech is a leading provider of semiconductor testing services, manufacturing solutions, and value-added distribution services. The company’s diversified business segments include semiconductor back-end solutions and industrial electronics.

For more information, visit www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

