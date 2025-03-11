Blend Expands Multilingual Mortgage Solutions with Talk'uments Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Talk’uments, the leading provider of smart digital language solutions for the mortgage industry. This collaboration enhances the mortgage lending process by enabling lenders and borrowers to navigate the mortgage lifecycle in multiple languages.

Through this integration, borrowers now have seamless access to Talk'uments' innovative language support capabilities, ensuring clear and effective communication for diverse borrower communities. By embedding Talk'uments into Blend’s robust mortgage technology suite, financial institutions can deliver an inclusive lending experience that meets the needs of today’s multilingual market.

" At Blend, we are committed to expanding access to financial services by removing barriers in the lending process," said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and CEO of Blend. " Integrating Talk'uments into our platform enables lenders to better serve diverse communities with multilingual support, helping more people navigate the mortgage journey with confidence and ease."

“ In an increasingly diverse lending landscape, clear communication in different languages is more critical than ever to originate more loans,” said George Baker, Founder and CEO at Talk'uments. “ Our partnership with Blend empowers lenders to better serve their borrowers by breaking down language barriers and fostering trust and transparency throughout the mortgage journey.”

The integration offers lenders the ability to provide essential mortgage disclosures, documents, and borrower communications in multiple languages, enhancing compliance, borrower satisfaction, and operational efficiency. With the power of Talk'uments and Blend combined, financial institutions can streamline the mortgage process while delivering an equitable and accessible lending experience.

To learn more about Blend’s Mortgage Suite, visit blend.com/products/mortgage-suite/.

About Blend

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers— from banks, credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About Talk’uments

Chevy Chase, Maryland-based Talk’uments is the first provider of interactive multilingual loan technology, dedicated to improving borrower understanding and engagement throughout the origination process. By delivering clear, accessible, and personalized loan information in a simplistic manner in multiple languages, Talk’uments helps lenders bridge communication gaps leading to more loan production. Its innovative solutions explain key loan terms, features, costs, risks, and benefits in ways borrowers can easily comprehend, ultimately fostering transparency and consumer trust and comfort. For more information, please visit talkuments.com.