KBRA Assigns AA Rating, Stable Outlook to the MTA Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series 2025A (Climate Bond Certified)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series 2025A (Climate Bond Certified). Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the MTA's outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds.

The long-term rating reflects the continued, gradual post-pandemic recovery in MTA transit and commuter rail ridership, and an improved operating budget that remains balanced through 2026. The essentiality of MTA’s transportation infrastructure to the broad, and nationally significant New York City metropolitan area economy is a further rating consideration.

Countervailing credit factors include MTA’s aging and climate-vulnerable infrastructure, which requires ongoing and significant investment, evolving ridership patterns, and the Authority’s exceptionally high fixed cost burden, which we expect will remain an impediment to sustained structural balance over the long-term.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The gross revenue pledge supports robust debt service coverage. Sound liquidity and reserves provide adequate operating flexibility.

MTA’s transportation assets serve over 15 million people and are essential to the economic well-being of the New York metropolitan area.

Credit Challenges

Aging infrastructure, climate change resilience, and evolving ridership patterns are long-term challenges requiring extensive capital investment.

Funding of long-term capital program initiatives, originally planned to have been supported by Congestion Pricing revenues, is once again uncertain.

An exceptionally high fixed cost burden, including contractually required labor-related obligations and debt service, remains an impediment to ongoing, structurally balanced operations.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Delivery of critical Capital Program elements, including state-of-good-repair projects, with maintenance of strong debt service coverage from pledged Transportation Revenues.

For Downgrade

The reappearance of significant unfunded deficits during the Plan Period.

A sustained decline in paid ridership.

In addressing the 2025-2029 Capital Program funding gap, incremental reliance on TRB issuance that strains the operating and/or debt service budgets would be viewed as a negative credit factor.

