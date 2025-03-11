Insurity and InsCipher Announce Partnership to Streamline Surplus Lines Tax Filing and Compliance

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its new partnership with InsCipher, an insurtech company specializing in surplus lines tax filing and reporting. Through this partnership, insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs will gain access to a fully integrated solution that simplifies surplus lines tax management, reduces compliance burdens, and enhances operational efficiency.

Surplus lines tax compliance has always been a complex and time-consuming challenge for insurers, requiring accurate tracking, filing, and reporting to comply with evolving state regulations. By integrating Insurity’s cloud-based policy administration solutions with InsCipher’s industry-leading tax automation software, insurers can effortlessly transfer E&S policy data between platforms for automated tax processing. This decreases transaction costs, reduces errors, and speeds up filing times, enabling insurers to concentrate on growth rather than regulatory obstacles.

“ InsCipher fills a critical role in the non-admitted insurance industry through its tax filing platform. But without connectivity and a seamless way to get data into our system, our solution is only so effective,” said Jason Russon, VP, Sales and Marketing at InsCipher. “ Partnering with Insurity amplifies the effectiveness of the InsCipher platform and further enables fast, accurate, and timely surplus lines tax reporting.”

This partnership will also extend Insurity’s E&S tax solutions to its growing customer base, further strengthening its position as a P&C and E&S insurance market leader. Insurity’s integration with InsCipher provides insurers with an end-to-end compliance solution that streamlines operations, allowing them to manage surplus lines tax filings with greater accuracy, speed, and confidence.

" We are excited to partner with InsCipher to enhance the management of surplus lines tax for our customers," stated Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance and Chief Revenue Officer. " This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable insurers to streamline their processes. Through this integration, our clients can improve their compliance efforts, increase efficiency, and reduce the administrative challenges associated with surplus lines tax."

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with InsCipher, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About InsCipher

InsCipher is a leading insurtech company specializing in surplus lines tax automation, empowering insurance companies to accelerate their surplus lines tax filing and reporting. Through tailored solutions, InsCipher caters to the unique needs of insurance agencies, allowing them to choose the approach that best fits their demographics and requirements. InsCipher’s experienced team of compliance and software experts is driven by a commitment to treat client businesses as their own.