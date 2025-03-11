ValorFI Heroes Selects Spiral to Power Personalized Digital Banking for Everyday Heroes.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValorFI Heroes, the digital banking platform serving America's everyday heroes, today announced its partnership with Spiral, the award-winning personalization banking platform, to enhance its charitable giving capabilities. By leveraging Spiral's innovative platform, ValorFI Heroes provides a tailored digital experience for hero groups such as educators, first responders, healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, and veterans, as well as those who support them. This partnership will enhance ValorFI Heroes’ mission to deepen member relationships, drive community engagement, and grow deposits through personalized digital experiences.

With Spiral, ValorFI Heroes empowers its members to make a difference with every purchase using their hero-specific debit cards. For every debit card transaction members make, ValorFI Heroes continues its commitment to donate a portion to causes and charities chosen by their community. Members can vote for their favorite nonprofits through engaging, gamified experiences in the digital banking app, with donations allocated based on the votes—transforming everyday banking into a powerful force for community impact.

In addition, the ValorFI Heroes Giving Center will allow members to easily donate to the causes they care about directly from their online banking accounts. Members can build a personalized portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and get a donation report for tax purposes.

Beyond charitable giving, ValorFI Heroes delivers comprehensive digital banking features designed for today’s fast-paced lifestyles, including early payday access up to two days earlier, nationwide ATM access, and 24/7 mobile banking designed for those who work around the clock, ensuring members can bank on their schedule.

"This partnership enhances our ability to celebrate and support our heroes," said Andrew Chung, Chief Information Officer representing ValorFI Heroes. "Partnering with Spiral allows us to amplify our mission to celebrate and support those who serve. Together, we’re expanding our community impact and providing a banking experience that seamlessly enables our members to give back while pursuing their own financial goals."

Through this partnership, ValorFI Heroes also aims to drive digital donations, strengthen its support for nonprofits, and drive community-wide change via fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and events. Starting today, heroes and supporters nationwide can open accounts at ValorFIHeroes.com, with debit cards arriving within seven to 10 business days.

"ValorFI Heroes truly understands that people today seek different member experiences. We’re proud our platform enables personalized journeys that empower members to build better lives and support causes close to their hearts and professions,” said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. “We’re excited to help more credit unions build deeper member relationships, grow deposits, and build stronger communities."

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About ValorFI Heroes — Insured by NCUA

ValorFI Heroes is a digital banking platform launched in 2024 by Gesa Credit Union, dedicated to serving America's everyday heroes - educators, first responders, healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, veterans, and their supporters. Through its innovative model, ValorFI Heroes donates a portion of every transaction to nonprofits chosen by its member community, transforming everyday banking into meaningful impact. Members enjoy advanced digital banking benefits including early payday access, nationwide ATM networks, and 24/7 mobile banking, all while supporting causes that directly benefit their hero communities. This digital-first approach combines cutting-edge technology with the trusted security of a credit union, allowing members to bank on their schedule while making a difference with every transaction. To learn more about ValorFI Heroes, visit ValorFIHeroes.com.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps credit unions and banks grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.