Swissport Renews Ground Handling License at Zurich Airport

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swissport International AG, the global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, has been awarded the ground handling license at Zurich Airport (ZRH) for another seven years until 2032. Securing first place as the top-ranked provider reaffirms Swissport’s position as the leading provider of airport ground services in Switzerland. The license entitles Swissport to offer all airport ground services, such as passenger services at check-in & boarding, baggage handling, aircraft pushback, de-icing, lounge hospitality as well as air cargo logistics.

“We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with Zurich Airport. This license renewal guarantees operational stability and reaffirms Swissport’s expertise in hub handling for Swiss International Air Lines. Our ongoing commitment to innovative technological solutions enables us to increase efficiency and service quality, and to ensure seamless and reliable ground handling for more than 30 airlines at Zurich Airport,” says Warwick Brady, President & CEO of Swissport International.

A STRONG AND TRUSTED PARTNER IN ZURICH

Swissport has been operating at Zurich Airport since 1996 and currently employs 2,300 people. In 2024, Swissport Zurich served over 24.6 million passengers and handled more than 187,000 flights. Today, the company delivers airport ground services to the majority of airlines operating at Zurich Airport.

“With a strong customer base and deep operational expertise, Swissport has been a trusted partner at Zurich Airport for 29 years. This long-term partnership allows us to continuously invest in our people, innovation and sustainability. The renewal of the contract underscores the company’s ability to deliver safe, high-quality and innovative ground handling solutions at Switzerland’s busiest airport and SWISS hub,” explains Bruno Stefani, CEO Switzerland, Italy & France.

INVESTING IN PEOPLE AND SUSTAINABILITY

Swissport prioritizes its people, standing as the only ground handler in Zurich with a collective labor agreement, reinforcing its commitment to employees and strong social partnerships.

At the same time, Swissport is driving sustainable ground operations, investing millions in electric ground support equipment at Zurich Airport. Already, 44% of its fleet is electric, set to exceed 55% by end of 2025. Globally, Swissport aims for 55% electric vehicles by 2032, and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

EXPANDING ACROSS KEY AIRPORTS

Swissport's success in securing this license underscores its proven expertise in managing large hub operations at major airports worldwide. The successful launch of its Frankfurt am Main operations on 1 February 2025 further reinforces this capability. Recent achievements, such as the ground handling license acquisition in Frankfurt, the extension of its Geneva Airport ground handling license, and the PRM (Passenger with reduced mobility) services license in Geneva, highlight Swissport’s market leadership and operational excellence in delivering high-quality airport ground services.

In 2024, Swissport International AG provided best-in-class airport ground services for some 247 million airline passengers (2023: 232 million) and handled roughly 5 million tons of air freight (2023: 4.7 million) at 117 air cargo centers worldwide. Several of its warehouses have been certified for pharmaceutical logistics by IATA’s CEIV Pharma and by the British MHRA. At the end of December 2024, the world's leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, with currently around 61,000 employees, was active at 279 airports in 45 countries on six continents.