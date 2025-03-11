NationsBenefits® Partners with TS Emporium to Expand Access to Culturally Relevant Products and Food as Medicine Solutions for Communities Nationwide

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, the leading supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions provider, is proud to announce its partnership with TS Emporium, a trusted provider of Asian-focused food, wellness, and household products. This partnership brings health plan members unprecedented access to culturally relevant products through the NationsBenefits Marketplace and enhances its Over-the-Counter (OTC) grocery benefit offerings with authentic Asian products designed to meet the diverse needs of health plan members nationwide.

With the ability to purchase eligible products online and have them shipped directly to member households across 48 states, NationsBenefits is helping to ensure members can maintain their unique health and wellness practices while enjoying a convenient shopping experience. In addition to including TS Emporium’s products into the Marketplace, members can use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* to purchase those eligible products. The flex card offers members a convenient way to access the culturally relevant food and health-related products they need, whether shopping online or in-store. By integrating this payment option, NationsBenefits continues to simplify the member experience, reduce barriers to access, and support improved health outcomes through the use of supplemental benefits.

“Our partnership with TS Emporium is a step forward in expanding access to culturally relevant, high-quality products for members,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “By incorporating their offerings into our marketplace and OTC grocery program, we’re improving member access, convenience, and satisfaction, while creating a seamless shopping experience for the products that matter most to them.”

Culturally Sensitive Food as Medicine Solutions and Broader Access

By integrating TS Emporium's comprehensive catalog into the NationsBenefits Marketplace, we’re empowering members to gain access to their OTC benefits for culturally specific health products. With NationsBenefits' industry-leading proprietary portal technology, members can easily navigate their benefit allowances, shop for eligible OTC items, track balances, and place orders in a single, streamlined location.

“At TS Emporium, we are committed to serving the Asian community with products that reflect their cultural heritage and health needs,” said Kenneth Ho, CEO of TS Emporium. “By partnering with NationsBenefits, we’re not only expanding access to these essential products but also making it easier for members to shop conveniently and affordably through a cutting-edge platform. We are proud to support members across the nation in leading healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

Enhanced Health Plan Member Experience Powered by Technology

NationsBenefits’ proprietary technology and the integration of TS Emporium products provide health plan members with a personalized shopping experience designed to simplify their healthcare journey. This includes access to OTC grocery benefits, ensuring members can stay healthy with affordable, culturally specific health products and wellness solutions.

TS Emporium’s focus on authentic, high-quality Asian products, coupled with NationsBenefits’ innovative technology, reflects a shared mission to bridge the gap in access to culturally relevant goods, improve health outcomes, and enhance the member experience.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is the leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About TS Emporium

For over 40 years, TS Emporium has been the largest provider of traditional Chinese medicine, American Ginseng, and Asian delicacies in the United States. With five stores in the greater Los Angeles area, TS Emporium is dedicated to promoting the health benefits of its unique products and enhancing the well-being of its diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.TSEmporium.com.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.