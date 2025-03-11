unWired Broadband to Bring NextGen Fiber Internet to Gustine, CA

GUSTINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--unWired Broadband, a leading high-speed Internet provider in California, announced today it has begun construction on its state-of-the-art NextGen Fiber Internet network in Gustine, CA. This multi-million dollar project will deliver Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps and beyond to the entire City of Gustine, totaling nearly 2,500 addresses. Installations will begin in initial neighborhoods in April 2025, with construction slated to be fully complete in September 2025.

Headquartered in Fresno, unWired has been in the business of connecting underserved communities across Central and Northern California since 2003. Their robust fixed wireless Internet network boasts over 200 towers across 17 counties, including one tower already serving Gustine. They have fully deployed their NextGen Fiber Network in Coalinga, CA with over 1,000 customers connected already. In 2025, NextGen Fiber is also expanding to Parlier, CA, as well as several other cities to be announced soon. Named Best Internet Service Provider by the Fresno Bee for three consecutive years, unWired has a proven track record of excellence. The company was also recognized for Best Customer Service in 2024.

Residents and businesses alike in Gustine will soon have access to unWired's NextGen Fiber technology, offering symmetrical speeds, unlimited data, and unparalleled support from their local team. Businesses, along with multi-family dwellings, can work with the NextGen Fiber enterprise team to design a custom connectivity plan that fits their unique needs.

unWired is thrilled to bridge the digital divide in Gustine, a city that has never had access to cable or fiber Internet. “unWired's mission is to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities and we are so excited to welcome Gustine to our NextGen Fiber network,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of unWired Broadband. “This investment will provide the essential speeds for the community to thrive, now and for years to come.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be hosted by unWired Broadband in the city of Gustine at a later date. More details will be shared with the media soon. To find out more about NextGen Fiber, you can visit getnextgenfiber.com/gustine.

About unWired Broadband

unWired Broadband is the leading Internet provider for rural and underserved areas in Central and Northern California. Their network includes over 200 towers connecting communities that have been ignored by cable and fiber Internet providers. Since their inception in 2003, they have expanded their connectivity suite to also include redundancy solutions, a data center and most recently, fiber Internet.