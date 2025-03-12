Lisa Vanderpump Brings Her Signature Style and Sophistication to The Vanderpump Hotel, Set to Dazzle the Las Vegas Strip Early 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment and Lisa Vanderpump are partnering once again, but this time, to bring a bold, new brand and an original concept to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The Cromwell, a standalone boutique hotel on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, will undergo a complete renovation and transition into a first-of-its-kind destination, The Vanderpump Hotel, early 2026.

“ I am thrilled to once again be partnering with Caesars Entertainment, this time to venture into the hotel business,” said Lisa Vanderpump. “ What an extraordinary opportunity to develop this iconic location into something unique, playful and upscale. Hospitality has always been our passion, and our mission is to create something sumptuous with a unique atmosphere. Our successful history has always been based on the individuality of the location. Through my design company, Vanderpump Alain, with my partner Nick Alain, we can’t wait to breathe new life into this property and make it something truly magical.”

The Vanderpump Hotel marks the television star and entrepreneur’s first foray into hotels and follows the success of her many ventures in wine, spirits and restaurants and lounges, including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, WOLF by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe and, most recently, Pinky’s by Vanderpump at Flamingo Las Vegas.

“ We’ve had a phenomenal partnership with Lisa, developing three very successful restaurants in Las Vegas,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “ Now we get to take Lisa’s vision and expertise to the next level – infusing her talent and creativity into an entire hotel at the most incredible location on the Las Vegas Strip. Nowhere else in the world can guests experience The Vanderpump Hotel, and we couldn’t be more proud to debut it.”

Vanderpump will bring her stunning aesthetic and distinctive design to enhance the hotel reception and front desk area, introduce an all-new lounge and redesign the 188 guest rooms and suites. The design will feature signature Vanderpump Alain furnishings and lighting fixtures and, as always with Vanderpump projects, everything will be bespoke and created specifically for the location. As a hotel, there will be an emphasis on sexy elegance and comfort, with gorgeous rooms and a fresh, new feel to the casino floor. Vanderpump will also hand-select the amenities for hotel guests.

“ The Vanderpump Hotel represents the identity behind the name we know and respect – Lisa Vanderpump – whose strong, signature style and passion for hospitality are unmatched,” said Terrence O’Donnell, SVP and General Manager of the property. “ We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate on this unique project that not only transforms our hotel but also changes the Las Vegas Strip.”

The property is currently home to Giada De Laurentiis’ namesake restaurant – GIADA, Bound lobby bar, Interlude casino lounge, Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub, Drai’s After Hours and a Caesars Sportsbook.

Additional details on the hotel’s renovation will be announced as the project evolves. The Cromwell will continue to operate during its transformation to The Vanderpump Hotel, which is set to be complete by early 2026. For more information, guests can visit www.caesars.com/thevanderpumphotel.

About Lisa Vanderpump

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles (SUR and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar) as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas, and WOLF By Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe, are just a peek into their joint ventures. Their newest location, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, just opened at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, marks their 39th restaurant and bar. Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of viewers. Her newest show, Vanderpump Villa, is set in a Chateau in the South of France and premiered on Hulu in 2024, with Season 2 coming in 2025. Lisa also Executive produced and starred in her shows Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock TV, which gives viewers a peek into her 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, and E!’s Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump documenting her penchant for entertaining while hosting a plethora of celebrity guests. More recently, Lisa starred alongside Gordon Ramsay in Fox’s Food Stars. Additional endeavors include her celebrated lighting and furniture collection in collaboration with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a highly successful Podcast, All Things Vanderpump, and a pet accessories line. Vanderpump also has her family’s signature Vanderpump Wines, Vanderpump Vodka, and WORKDOG Spirits in both on-premise and off-premise locations worldwide. In 2017, Lisa and Ken launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level, which opened the doors to its first rescue and adoption center and has since rescued over 2700 dogs domestically, as well as hundreds more internationally.

About The Cromwell

The Cromwell – named a Top 10 “Best U.S. Casino” by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice, recipient of the Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Award and the first standalone boutique hotel on the famed Strip – brings an exclusive, luxury lifestyle hotel experience to the Las Vegas Strip, focusing on hospitality, amenities and personalized service. Located on the bustling corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road – directly across from Caesars Palace – The Cromwell keeps it intimate with 188 rooms including 19 suites, a 40,000-square-foot casino, Bound - the elevated hotel lobby bar, Interlude - a casino lounge, award-winning GIADA - the first restaurant by celebrity chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis, Drai's Beachclub • Nightclub - a 65,000-square-foot rooftop pool and nightclub with day and nightlife experiences boasting open-air, panoramic views from 11 stories above the iconic Las Vegas skyline, and Drai’s After Hours - located at its original home beneath the boutique hotel. Caesars Sportsbook at The Cromwell offers a boutique, lounge-like setting for gaming and sports enthusiasts alike. The Cromwell is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit thecromwell.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find The Cromwell on Facebook and follow on X and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.