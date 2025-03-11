Everfox and General Dynamics Information Technology Collaborate to Deliver Insider Threat Solution

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everfox, a global provider of insider threat technology, announced its collaboration with the Intelligence and Homeland Security Division of General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to deliver an innovative solution to address insider threat risks. This solution operationalizes the Critical Pathway to Insider Risk (CPIR) framework by leveraging linguistic analysis and scalable algorithms.

These tools support employee activity analysis to identify concerning behaviors while maintaining employee privacy, enabling organizations to proactively mitigate risks. Organizations can now detect early signs of employee dissatisfaction, a key indicator of potential insider threats.

“Through this collaboration, GDIT and Everfox provide a unique understanding of risk indicators, analyst operations, artificial intelligence research, user activity monitoring and analytics expertise to proactively identify risky behavior and protect critical data before an incident occurs,” said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox.

“Protecting sensitive data has never been more crucial. This team has developed a solution to safeguard the nation’s most critical data,” said Jim Cemelli, vice president of reconnaissance programs at GDIT. “I am proud of what GDIT and Everfox have produced by leveraging each company’s expertise while keeping the customer’s critical mission in mind.”

To learn more about Everfox IR solutions, please visit https://www.everfox.com/products/insider-risk-solutions/everinsight.

