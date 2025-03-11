Pramana and ARUP Laboratories Partner to Digitize Pathology Slides and Develop AI-Powered Hematopathology Algorithms for Deployment via Edge AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pramana, Inc., an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, and ARUP Laboratories, the largest nonprofit clinical and academic reference laboratory in the United States, announced a collaboration to digitize pathology slides and develop AI-powered algorithms to improve the assessment of bone marrow biopsies and address other key diagnostic challenges in hematopathology. The partnership combines ARUP’s hematopathology expertise with Pramana’s cutting-edge SpectralHT autonomous whole-slide imaging scanners to advance diagnostic precision and efficiency.

“Hematopathology involves highly complex and difficult-to-scan specimens, where traditional methods often fall short in delivering consistent and reproducible results,” said David Ng, MD, medical director of Hematologic Flow Cytometry and Applied Artificial Intelligence at ARUP Laboratories. “By combining our deep clinical expertise with Pramana’s large-scale digitization and AI-driven analysis, we have the ability to develop and clinically validate new AI algorithms that will improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Additionally, this collaboration lays the foundation for the broad distribution of these AI tools, ensuring greater accessibility and impact across the pathology community.”

The AI model development process will be led by ARUP, drawing on its expert hematopathologists and annotation tools to train, refine, and validate the algorithms using real-world clinical cases and pathology slides obtained for this purpose. These algorithms will be designed and tested to run efficiently on Pramana’s SpectralHT scanners, demonstrating the viability of in-line edge computing for real-time AI-powered diagnostics. ARUP and Pramana will explore commercialization strategies to enable the seamless deployment and distribution of advanced diagnostic algorithms per regulatory standards, which will run efficiently on scanners and drive broader industry adoption in clinical diagnostics.

“This collaboration with ARUP Laboratories showcases how AI-driven pathology can redefine industry standards, making diagnostics more scalable, efficient, and interoperable,” said Prasanth Perugupalli, chief product officer at Pramana. “By leveraging edge computing, we’re accelerating the adoption of advanced diagnostic algorithms, including those for complex hematopathology cases. This approach enhances precision, removes scalability barriers, and seamlessly integrates AI-driven insights into lab workflows.”

Pramana’s SpectralHT scanners feature in-line Edge AI computing, allowing real-time quality control and automated image processing. This streamlined workflow reduces the burden on lab personnel while ensuring high-quality data output. The SpectralHT scanners’ volumetric imaging capabilities improve image quality and detail while enhancing scanning efficiency, even for the most challenging diagnostic slides, such as microbiology, hematopathology, parasitology, and cytology.

The ongoing partnership between ARUP Laboratories and Pramana underscores a broader commitment to digitization and AI-driven pathology advancements, signaling the potential for deeper integration and expanded initiatives, including clinical applications.

About Pramana, Inc.

Pramana, Inc., an AI-powered health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, enables seamless digital adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. Built upon extensive industry experience and patented technological innovation, Pramana is a gateway for pathologists and physicians to utilize AI-enabled decision support. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Matrix Capital, a global leader in customized investment solutions, and NTTVC, a leading firm backing diverse founders within the technology spectrum. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai.

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah's Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™. ARUP is ISO 15189 and CAP accredited. For more information, visit www.aruplab.com.