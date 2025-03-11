RSM Taps Arch to Unlock Tech-Enabled Private Markets Investment Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch, a digital Alternatives Management Platform modernizing workflows, data standardization, and portfolio insights across private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, real estate, and other alternative investments, today announced a new strategic partnership with RSM US LLP (“RSM”), the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for middle-market companies. This initiative equips RSM’s accounting, family office, financial services and private client teams with a transformative, tech-forward solution to navigate the dynamic complexities of alternative investments.

According to a 2024 KKR survey of 75 family offices, chief investment officers had an average of 52% allocated toward alternative investments, an increase from 42% in 2022. As demand for private markets investments accelerates, Arch seamlessly integrates with FamilySight®, RSM’s family office data management platform, to provide advisors with a holistic, up-to-date view into clients’ private markets portfolios. Arch makes this possible by automating the time-intensive manual work traditionally associated with tracking private investments. Leveraging Arch’s first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence for summarizing both financial data and commentary from alternative investment documents, statements, and portals, this initiative is further expanding RSM’s digital experience to support real-time alternative investment portfolio monitoring.

“We are pleased to team with RSM, serving its diverse needs for private markets investment management across its family office, private client and financial services businesses,” said Ryan Eisenman, co-founder and CEO at Arch. “We wake up every day thinking about how we can revolutionize the complex and time-consuming process of managing alternative investments. Working directly with RSM inspires our team at Arch to continue building next-generation solutions that address the evolving needs of both private wealth advisors, family offices and institutions.”

Automating the traditionally manual tracking of private investments, Arch collects K-1s digitally across portals, boosting productivity, enhancing decision-making, and creating better planning opportunities. Particularly painful for accounting firms like RSM, Arch focuses on providing an end-to-end tax solution, including a real time tracker for tax documents and automatically following up with asset managers for missing K-1s.

“Arch’s infrastructure simplifies and standardizes private investment management, addressing key challenges for high-net-worth families and enabling our advisors to deliver a top-tier digital experience,” said Matt Bradvica, partner and tax digital strategy leader at RSM. “At RSM, we’re committed to being a digitally driven firm, where transformative innovation is at the heart of all we do. Through our work with Arch, we’re equipping our team with a robust digital infrastructure that modernizes internal processes and creates new opportunities to deliver cutting-edge, personalized services to our clients in a fast-evolving digital world.”

RSM has collaborated with Arch to leverage its comprehensive Alternatives Management Platform. Arch allows clients and their RSM family office advisors to more seamlessly collaborate on key financial decisions, through a digital experience for viewing all alternative investments in a single platform. Further, Arch will bolster the ongoing rollout of Catamaran, RSM’s outsourced solutions suite for middle-market organizations, positioning RSM as a trusted advisor to financial services firms and managed services providers.

With more than $175 billion in private markets assets on the platform, Arch’s customer base has expanded to over 360 allocators, financial advisory firms and banks, including four of the top 20 private banks, 100 registered investment advisers (RIAs) and multi-family offices, and 150 single family offices.

For more information on RSM and its assurance, tax and consulting services for middle-market leaders, please visit rsmus.com. And to learn more about partnering with Arch, or to receive a demonstration of the platform, please email hello@arch.co.

About RSM US LLP

RSM empowers middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique middle market perspective makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Arch

Arch is the first Alternatives Management Platform, going beyond Alts Data Management to provide a back to front digital experience for managing alternatives. Arch streamlines alternatives operations by automating the tedious work of logging into portals, extracting data out of documents, collecting K-1s, managing capital call workflows; while also providing a deeper understanding and insights into alternatives portfolios. With Arch, investors have on-demand access to reporting, real time metrics, and insights across their private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, and other private investments. Arch supports over 360 of the world’s largest allocators, including 150 single family offices, 100 RIAs and multi-family offices, four of the top 20 global banks, and fund administrators, law firms, accounting firms, and institutions. Contact us at arch.co/contact, follow Arch on X (@gotk1s) or LinkedIn, or visit us in our New York City headquarters for more information.