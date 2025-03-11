Telefónica Germany Renews Oracle Support Contract with Spinnaker Support - and extends contract to include Broadcom-VMware Third-Party Maintenance Support

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), trusted by companies worldwide to support their essential Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announces the renewal of its Oracle support contract with Telefónica Germany after the success of its initial 2-year contract period. In addition, Spinnaker also announces it will be providing third-party software support for Telefónica Germany’s VMware estate for the next 3 years.

Telefónica Germany is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany, with 45.1 million mobile telephone lines and 2.4 million broadband lines. It offers mobile and fixed network services for private and business customers as well as innovative digital solutions based on its infrastructure and the analysis of mobile data. An increasing number of people in Germany are choosing Telefónica Germany for its network quality, excellent service, and value for money.

Two years ago, Telefónica Germany made the decision to move its entire Oracle estate to Spinnaker for third-party support with the goal of accelerating the organisation’s digital transformation. For the last two years, Spinnaker has delivered significant in-year savings for the telecom giant, which has been reassigned to digital transformation projects. Spinnaker is supporting Telefónica Germany’s predominantly legacy Oracle software environment, allowing the company to focus on digital transformation instead of upgrading legacy technology to remain compliant.

After the success of its ongoing delivery of Oracle support and the decision made by Broadcom-VMware to introduce a subscription licensing model, Spinnaker is now providing support for Telefónica Germany’s entire SDDC VMware environment. With the change in licensing model came a significant increase in fees to remain with VMware, resulting in Telefónica Germany deciding to review its options and ultimately broaden Spinnaker’s focussed support.

Holger Berndt, Professional Lead Software Asset Management, Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG discussed the ongoing partnership with Spinnaker: “We have been delighted with the unparalleled service Spinnaker has delivered for the last two years, supporting us with our digital transformation. We are excited to continue our collaboration for the next three years.”

Berndt continued: “We’ll have the added bonus of receiving the excellent level of support we require while remaining compliant, giving us valuable time to consider our virtualisation strategy.”

Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support said: “Spinnaker prides itself on its attention to service. Telefónica Germany not only renewing its Oracle support contract but extending our relationship to include VMware support is testament to the excellence of our delivery and team. We look forward to working closely with Telefónica Germany for the next three years and beyond.”

For more information about Spinnaker, visit www.spinnakersupport.com.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers global, independent third-party software support for Oracle, SAP, and VMware, along with managed services and cloud solutions for Oracle and SAP. Trusted by companies worldwide, including those in highly regulated industries, Spinnaker empowers organizations to take control of their IT strategy. By breaking free from vendor-imposed roadmaps, aligning software management with business objectives, reducing costs, and maximizing ROI, Spinnaker provides customers with the power of choice. With a strategic approach to security, performance, resource allocation, and managed services, Spinnaker Support ensures long-term IT efficiency and success.

About Telefónica

O2 Telefónica is a leading full-service provider of telecommunications services for private and business customers. The portfolio of the core brand O2 and various secondary and partner brands includes traditional telephony and internet connections as well as innovative digital services in the area of the Internet of Things and data analysis. In mobile communications, O2 Telefónica manages more than 45 million mobile lines (incl. M2M - as at 31.12.2024). No network operator connects more people in this country. The company's high-performance and award-winning mobile network reaches more than 99 percent of the population. In the fixed network, O2 Telefónica offers its customers leading technological diversity and geographical availability in Germany. In the 2024 financial year, the company generated revenue of 8.5 billion euros with around 7,500 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., based in Madrid, one of the largest telecommunications groups in the world.