Singapore Airlines and Salesforce Collaborate on AI-Powered Customer Servicing Applications, Plan to Co-Develop More Solutions for the Airline Industry

SAN FRANCISCO & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, and Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced that the Airline is incorporating Agentforce, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud into its customer case management system, enabling it to deliver more consistent and personalized service to its customers.

The two companies also plan to co-develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for airlines at the Salesforce AI Research hub in Singapore, aiming to provide greater value and additional benefits to the industry.

SIA will utilize Agentforce, an AI system that deploys autonomous agents to perform specific tasks. This helps to streamline its customer service operations, allowing its customer service representatives to focus on providing enhanced and personalized attention in each customer interaction. Data Cloud, the hyperscale data engine built within Salesforce, powers Agentforce by combining relevant data together, enabling the AI agents to better support the customer service representatives with personalized advice and solutions for the customers.

SIA will also leverage Einstein generative AI capabilities featured inside Service Cloud to summarize customers’ previous interactions with the Airline. It can also provide guidance on assistance, enabling customer service representatives to better understand and anticipate customer needs and tailor solutions. This will reduce average response times, facilitating more efficient and proactive customer service.

“As the world’s leading digital airline, Singapore Airlines is committed to investing in and leveraging the relevant technologies to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue generation, and boost employee productivity. The SIA Group has been an early adopter of Generative AI solutions, developing over 250 use cases over the last 18 months and implementing around 50 initiatives across our end-to-end operations,” said Mr. Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines.

“Salesforce is a pioneer in agentic AI. Integrating Agentforce, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud into SIA’s customer case management system enhances our ability to efficiently assist our customers, and marks the first step in our collaboration. Together, we will co-create AI solutions that drive meaningful and impactful change and set new standards for service excellence in the airline industry,” continued Mr. Goh Choon Phong.

"The rise of digital labor, powered by autonomous AI agents, is not just reimagining the customer experience — it's transforming business. We're thrilled to partner with Singapore Airlines, a trailblazer in this AI revolution, to elevate their already outstanding customer service to unprecedented heights, augment their employees and collaborate on groundbreaking AI solutions for the airline industry. With our deeply unified digital labor platform, we're bringing humans together with trusted, autonomous AI agents, unlocking new levels of productivity, innovation and growth,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the first digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Singapore Airlines

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s history dates to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 destinations in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership, and Network Connectivity. Singapore Airlines is the world’s most awarded airline. For more information, please visit http://www.singaporeair.com