Syndigo Joins Databricks Marketplace with Industry-Leading Nutritionix Datasets

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syndigo, a global leader in end-to-end Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced its expanded partnership with Databricks through the launch of its Nutritionix datasets on the Databricks Marketplace. Powered by Delta Sharing, this integration gives Databricks customers direct access to the industry's most comprehensive and trusted nutrition datasets of over one million foods through two key offerings: the Nutritionix Grocery Nutrition Dataset (CPG) and Nutritionix Restaurant Nutrition Dataset.

Delta Sharing enables seamless, secure data sharing across platforms and clouds without replication, ensuring that Syndigo’s premium nutrition data integrates effortlessly into digital platforms, supporting a wide range of applications from healthcare to consumer wellness. These datasets, which undergo continuous updates and verification by registered dietitians, currently serve as the primary nutrition data source for pharmaceutical clinical trials, healthcare institutions, academic research, and leading fitness and wellness applications.

“ We’re excited to extend our market-leading nutrition datasets to the Databricks Marketplace so developers can easily integrate the most accurate nutrition data available into their apps. Delta Sharing enables our datasets to be shared securely and seamlessly across platforms,” said Daniel Zadoff, Managing Director of Syndigo Nutrition & Wellness and the founder of Nutritionix. “ Consumers have a growing appetite for fast and easy access to the nutritional data that’s important to them. Our datasets provide the nutrition information and transparency necessary to meet this growing demand for consumer apps, pharma, academia, and healthcare.”

" We’re excited to welcome Nutritionix, a Syndigo company, to the Databricks Marketplace. Through this partnership, Databricks customers gain direct access to Nutritionix’s trusted, dietitian-verified nutrition datasets. Widely used across industries like pharma, healthcare, and fitness, Nutritionix’s data fosters transparency and empowers consumers to make healthier choices,” said Jay Bhankaria, Sr. Director of Technology Partnerships at Databricks.

Organizations interested in leveraging Nutritionix nutrition datasets can access them directly through the Databricks Marketplace.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the global leader for PXM, MDM, and PIM, providing AI-native data management product experiences for brands, retailers, and their customers. With the most extensive integrated network of content distribution available, Syndigo is the single solution for the journey to data confidence and success. Whether an enterprise needs to establish a “single source of data truth” within the organization or distribute it to an external network for more efficient commerce, Syndigo is the partner to make it happen.

Syndigo serves over 12,000 global enterprises in key sectors such as grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare. To learn more, please visit syndigo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.