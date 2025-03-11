FPT Provides Advanced Artificial Intelligence to Indonesia’s Largest Oil Company, Pertamina

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT corporation FPT recently entered a partnership agreement with Indonesia’s state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, Pertamina, to drive AI-powered innovation in the energy sector. The signing ceremony took place during the official state visit of Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary H.E. To Lam to Indonesia, highlighting the strengthening cooperation between the two nations in technology and energy.

According to the agreement, FPT will provide advanced AI technologies to optimize asset inspection and maintenance across Pertamina’s operations. The project focuses on two key areas: enhancing asset reliability and improving workplace safety. AI technology developed by FPT in collaboration with Pertamina Marine Engineering will be deployed on Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore Southeast Sumatra (PHE OSES) platforms to analyze data collected from drones, detecting anomalies, leaks, and structural damage to ensure the integrity of offshore assets. Additionally, at Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia (PDSI) drilling sites, AI-powered systems will monitor compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) regulations, helping minimize risks and maintain a secure working environment.

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT Corporation said: “Leveraging our expertise, experience, and advanced AI infrastructure and ecosystem, FPT aims to drive comprehensive digital transformation for Pertamina, Indonesia’s national oil and gas corporation, while playing a key role in realizing the AI goals outlined in Indonesia’s National AI Strategy 2020-2045. This collaboration also creates opportunities for FPT to expand our expertise beyond energy into other sectors such as education, telecommunications, and agriculture."

"The AI-Based Monitoring and Inspection System for Oil and Gas Platforms, developed in collaboration with FPT, is one of Pertamina's key strategies and main focuses in enhancing asset integrity and operational efficiency in offshore upstream activities," said I Ketut Laba, President Director of PT Pertamina Trans Kontinental.

FPT entered the Indonesian market in 2017 and has since then collaborated with top Indonesian enterprises across energy, banking and finance, and telecommunications. The company boasts over 200 technology experts across two major offices, with a third one planned for opening in Yogyakarta this year to support the growing demand for digital transformation in Indonesia.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About Pertamina

PT Pertamina (Persero) is Indonesia's state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, headquartered in Jakarta. Established in August 1968 through the merger of Pertamin (founded in 1961) and Permina (founded in 1957), Pertamina has grown to become the largest company in Indonesia. The company operates across the entire oil and gas value chain, including exploration, production, refining, and distribution. Pertamina is also a significant player in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and has been expanding its presence in renewable energy sectors, such as geothermal energy, to support Indonesia's growing energy needs.