New Level of Precision Agriculture Thanks to Renewed Partnership Between Syngenta and Planet

SAN FRANCISCO & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers around the world will have comprehensive access to near-daily satellite imagery of their fields thanks to a new partnership signed between Syngenta, a leading global agriculture technology company, and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), an important provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions.

The multi-year expansion of their strategic partnership enables farmers to remotely monitor crop health, detect pest infestations, and identify disease outbreaks. The high-resolution, commercially available satellite imagery is delivered to farmers globally as part of Syngenta’s Cropwise digital agriculture platform.

Satellite imagery today plays an essential role in precision agriculture, allowing farmers to monitor plant growth across large areas, identify signs of stress earlier and manage their crops to deliver better yields and outcomes.

The collaboration will expand the current integration of Planet's advanced satellite imagery into Syngenta's Cropwise platform, giving farmers a further powerful tool in their precision agriculture arsenal.

As a result of this agreement, Syngenta Cropwise users can benefit from 3-meter resolution, daily capture satellite imagery of their farms from Planet’s Dove satellite constellation, providing frequent visibility and next level agronomic insights even in cloudy areas.

“This partnership will add a new dimension to Syngenta’s digital offering for customers,” said Jeremy Groeteke, Global Head of IT & Digital Strategy at Syngenta. “We will build on top of its already popular remote sensing product set providing key solutions like Variability Index, Productivity Zones, NemaDigital, and Anomaly Detection.”

“Syngenta is a pioneer in agricultural innovation, providing security and assurance to farmers around the world,” said Planet President and CFO Ashley Johnson. “We are excited about this multi-year collaboration and expansion. With our unique satellite data capabilities and Syngenta’s ag-tech expertise, we’re looking forward to enabling new applications for agronomists across the industry.”

Syngenta will gain expanded access to Planet’s high-resolution tasking data, their PlanetScope near-daily satellite data and the Planet Insights Platform to build new applications for broad area management and enable novel research and development initiatives in precision agriculture.

“The challenges that farmers face today are complex, from pest infestations to drought,” said Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer of Syngenta. “We are building sophisticated AI and machine-learning algorithms to help farmers deal with this complexity. At the same time, we are committed to protecting farmers' data rights, ensuring they maintain control over their information. By expanding this collaboration with Planet we will be able to offer the most up to date, high-frequency satellite data to help farmers make better data driven decisions.”

This partnership between Syngenta and Planet represents a significant step forward in digitally driven precision agriculture, offering farmers powerful tools to improve crop yields, increase efficiency, and promote sustainable farming practices worldwide.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 100 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world’s population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram & X.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space’.

