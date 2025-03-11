August Health and Kevala Partner to Bring Real-Time Resident Care Insights to Senior Living Workforce Management

SEATTLE & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kevala, the pioneering healthcare workforce management software start-up, and August Health, the best-in-class EHR platform in senior living, are excited to announce a new integration that optimizes staffing levels to dynamically match the overall care needs of residents.

The senior living industry faces widespread staffing challenges due to workforce shortages, employee turnover, and the stressors of caring for high-acuity residents. In the face of risks ranging from caregiver burnout to unmet resident care needs to reliance on costly staffing agencies, it is evident that staff scheduling requires better intelligence.

With the August Health - Kevala integration, senior living operators can now make data-driven staffing decisions with real-time resident information at their fingertips.

“ This is just the start of the game-changing intelligence we intend to deliver with August Health,” said Todd Owens, co-founder and CEO of Kevala. “ Senior living is a high-stakes, no-margin-for-error industry, and operators deserve more than guesswork—they need real-time, connected insights that drive smarter decisions. That’s exactly what partnerships like this are built for.”

By seamlessly connecting August Health’s EHR platform with Kevala’s intelligent scheduling solutions, senior living operators can implement acuity-based staffing strategies that align the right staff with the right care needs.

“ It’s imperative to get staffing right. If a community is understaffed, then quality of care may be compromised. If a community is overstaffed, it can be difficult to manage operational costs. In partnership with Kevala, we are helping operators automate a scheduling model that meets the dynamic care needs of the residents,” said Justin Schram, M.D., co-Founder and co-CEO of August Health.

The integration is now broadly available to operators who use both August Health and Kevala.

About August Health

August Health is the platform for forward-thinking, care-obsessed senior living operators. The platform is purpose-built for proactive care, enabling communities to shift from reactive tactics to proactive care strategies. Unquestionably user friendly, August Health is easy to learn and easy to use, allowing staff to focus on resident care. The only EHR platform created by a senior living physician and a former Apple engineering leader, August Health is known for improving care quality, simplifying compliance, and providing first-of-its-kind insights and analytics. Communities across the country rely on August Health, including leading operators such as Sonida Senior Living, Priority Life Care, Bickford Senior Living, Koelsch Communities, 12 Oaks Senior Living, and Westmont Living. Learn more at augusthealth.com.

About Kevala

Kevala is the next generation of senior living scheduling and labor optimization software people actually like to use. Powered by smart data, Kevala seamlessly integrates with your existing EHR and HR systems, unlocking powerful automation and real-time workforce intelligence. With Kevala, leaders gain powerful data-driven insights to balance staffing levels with precision, proactively control overtime, and maintain compliance with ease. The result? Less burnout, lower costs, and happier, healthier teams delivering exceptional care. See Kevala in action—visit kevala.ai to learn more or request a demo.