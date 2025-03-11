Oshkosh Corporation Recognized as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for Tenth Consecutive Year

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced today it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. This marks the company’s 10th consecutive recognition. Oshkosh is among 136 honorees spanning 19 countries and 44 industries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced today it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. This marks the company’s 10th consecutive recognition. Oshkosh is among 136 honorees spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide more than 240 different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere’s panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating applicants.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 10th consecutive year,” said Ignacio A. Cortina, executive vice president, chief legal and administrative officer, Oshkosh Corporation. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to integrity, ethical leadership and responsible business practices across our global operations. We are dedicated to a culture where ethics and values guide every decision we make.”

In addition to being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, Oshkosh is listed on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2025 list, named to the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), is on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible and one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies list and is among those on USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2024.

