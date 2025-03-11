RoadFlex Announces Strategic Fuel Partnership with Global Partners, a Leader in Energy Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadFlex, the leader in fuel risk management and fleet card solution, today announced a new strategic partnership with Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP). This collaboration significantly broadens RoadFlex's already extensive fuel discount network, offering customers access to Global Partners’ comprehensive service stations and exclusive fuel rewards.

Through this partnership, RoadFlex customers can secure considerable savings on both gasoline and diesel at Global Partners’ extensive network of service stations, utilizing a universally accepted VISA fleet card. This partnership not only elevates convenience for fleet drivers but also markedly enhances the cost-efficiency of fuel operations across numerous states.

"We are excited to partner with Global Partners, a company renowned for its commitment to quality and service. Incorporating their extensive station network into our fuel program provides our customers with unmatched access to discounted, top-tier fuel options along crucial routes and locations," stated Rush Akin, Chief Revenue Officer at RoadFlex.

RoadFlex customers can immediately begin using their cards to access discounts at Global Partners’ service stations. Customers will now enjoy competitive fuel discounts at Shell, BP, 76, Exxon, Mobil, Sunoco, Gulf, Citgo, Alltown Fresh, VP Racing, Global and Xtramart stations at participating locations in CT, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VA, and VT.

RoadFlex customers are able to leverage the discounts on top of RoadFlex’s comprehensive Fuel Risk Management Platform, which includes purchase controls and sophisticated fuel analytics & reporting.

"Collaborating with RoadFlex.com enables us to better serve the fleet management industry," said Michael Lingman, Senior Director, Commercial Fleet Fuel Programs. "This partnership not only broadens our service reach but also aligns with our goal to deliver more value and convenience to our clients. We are enthusiastic about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the day-to-day operations of fleet drivers and managers nationwide."

For more information about the partnership and how to maximize benefits with the RoadFlex fuel program, please visit RoadFlex.com.

About Global Partners LP

Building on a legacy that began more than 90 years ago, Global Partners has evolved into a Fortune 500 company and industry-leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. Global operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals—with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline, and marine assets—spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. In addition, Global owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic, and Texas, providing the fuels people need to keep them on the go at their unique guest-focused convenience destinations. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies, Global Partners is embracing progress and diversifying to meet the needs of the energy transition.

Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

About RoadFlex

RoadFlex is a leader in fuel risk management and fleet card solutions. Thousands of commercial fleets nationwide currently leverage its next-generation analytics insights, operations automation, and fleet reporting. This includes businesses that manage fleets, such as trucking companies, utilities, construction, HVAC, and landscaping companies.

RoadFlex customers have seen average fuel savings of 11% annually. The solution delivers comprehensive fuel risk management and fuel tracking, along with actionable insights that customers can use to reduce their overall fleet costs significantly.

Our VISA fleet business cards allow users to purchase fuel and redeem competitive discounts for each purchase, ranging from 4 cents to 25 cent discounts per gallon. Additionally, the cards can be used for non-fuel expenses such as maintenance, tires, repairs, hardware stores, amongst others. We offer 1% cashback for all non-fuel purchases.

To learn more about RoadFlex, visit www.roadflex.com