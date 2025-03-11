Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register Team Up on Transportable Nuclear Power Plants with Government of Canada Investment

Conceptual illustration of a Prodigy Microreactor Power Station TNPP™ that was transported to site by heavy lift carrier and fixed into its final deployment location within a protected, enclosed harbor. Auxiliary connection to district heating system shown. Image: Prodigy Clean Energy

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at CERAWeek, Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register (LR) announced a collaboration to complete the development of lifecycle requirements for Prodigy’s Transportable Nuclear Power Plants (TNPPs) to drive deployment in Canada by 2030.

Partially funded by a (CAD) $2,750,000 Government of Canada award to Prodigy under the Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) Enabling SMRs program, this project will produce models for TNPP marine fabrication, marine transport and centralized decommissioning.

Prodigy and LR expect this collaboration to demonstrate how a country can manufacture, deploy, operate and decommission transportable and floating nuclear power plant technologies without making major changes to sovereign regulatory frameworks.

“In a world where demand for more nuclear generation is surging, Prodigy’s transportable nuclear facilities are emerging as missing puzzle pieces to mass customize SMR new builds. The development of our lifecycle requirements has progressed significantly over the past two years, and will benefit greatly from LR’s experience and recommendations,” said Mathias Trojer, President and CEO of Prodigy Clean Energy.

TNPPs enhance power plant modularity and economics, speed up project schedules, reduce environmental impact and boost the technical and financial viability for SMR deployment in coastal and remote regions. LR and Prodigy are preparing TNPPs for commercial implementation by defining the industrial practices needed and showing how regulatory requirements will be met across critical plant lifecycle phases.

“This project with Prodigy is notable as it is one of the first to establish guidelines for transportable and floating nuclear power plants. We are developing models based on real-world use cases with specific inputs from end-users, setting a potential global standard. These models will be valuable for sovereign regulators and international marine fabricators as they work to position themselves in the emerging global maritime nuclear energy market,” said Mark Tipping, LR’s Global Offshore Power To X Director, who leads on nuclear technology.

Prodigy is developing two sizes of facilities: the Prodigy Microreactor Power Station TNPP™ and the SMR Marine Power Station TNPP™, which can integrate different sizes and types of nuclear reactors. Prodigy’s TNPPs are not barges with reactors onboard – they are purpose-designed, marine fabricated buildings qualified to house operating nuclear reactors. All systems and components are contained within the TNPP, reducing the need for additional land-based buildings. By using a dedicated workforce in a marine fabrication factory setting, and transporting the entire power plant to site, Prodigy can deliver a new nuclear build in significantly less time and at a more competitive cost, compared to traditional nuclear construction practices. Prodigy’s TNPPs are customizable from 1 < MWe < 1,000 gross output, and can be tailored for high-heat applications. They provide solutions across a variety of sectors, including hard-to-abate industries, data centers, heavy industry, clean fuels and hydrogen generation, and grid decarbonization, ensuring rapid deployment of clean, affordable and firm power.

As a world renowned global professional services group, LR is supporting Prodigy in combining best in class practices across the maritime, nuclear and offshore industries to create a novel, but practical power plant lifecycle approach. This will ensure TNPPs meet Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements for nuclear safety, security and safeguards. The goal is to achieve licensing and deployment for an energy project in Canada in the next 5-7 years.

Prodigy is working with a multinational mining company for its first TNPP project, aiming to supply power to a large remote critical minerals cluster in Canada. Phase II feasibility studies are underway, which include gathering site and environmental data, performing a prototypical test program, and engagement with the local Indigenous communities. TNPP deployment is designed to offset diesel generation, supplying lower-cost, reliable and carbon-free electricity and heat for up to 60 years. This project would strengthen upstream and midstream critical minerals value chain activities, and promote economic and infrastructure development in isolated Indigenous communities. Given Canada's rich deposits of critical minerals, predominantly located in off-grid regions, a fleet of TNPPs could deliver the necessary clean energy security to enhance the country’s critical minerals resilience. Prodigy is developing a TNPP integrating the Westinghouse eVinci microreactor to address this market.

About Prodigy Clean Energy

Prodigy Clean Energy Ltd. is a North American developer of marine- and land-based Transportable Nuclear Power Plants (TNPPs), specializing in integrating existing, commercial power reactors into prefabricated and relocatable nuclear-qualified civil structures for commercial energy generation. Prodigy’s Microreactor Power Station TNPP™ and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Marine Power Station TNPP™ can be used to deploy reactors of various sizes and types, offering a range of power solutions from 1 megawatt to gigawatt scale.

For more information, please visit www.prodigy.energy

About Lloyd’s Register

Trusted maritime advisors, partnering with clients to drive performance across the ocean economy.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering, technology and digital solutions. We were created more than 260 years ago as the world’s first marine classification society to improve and set standards for the safety of ships. Today we are a leading provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries, helping our clients design, construct and operate their assets to accepted levels of safety and environmental compliance. We also provide advisory services and digital solutions, supporting fleet and voyage performance and optimisation. Our digital solutions are relied upon by more than 30,000 vessels, following the acquisition of OneOcean in 2022 and Ocean Technologies Group in 2024. In the race to zero emissions, our research, advisory and technical expertise and industry-firsts are supporting a safe, sustainable maritime energy transition. Lloyd’s Register Group is wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a politically and financially independent global charity that promotes safety and education.

For more information, go to www.lr.org