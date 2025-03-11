APOLLO and Colonnade BridgePort Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with Colonnade BridgePort, a prominent real estate investment and management firm, to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for tenants across Canada.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to integrate insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is incorporated into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“This partnership with Colonnade Bridgeport is an exciting move for APOLLO,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “By working together, we’re able to streamline the process of acquiring tenant insurance for their renters, enhancing the protection for residents and aligning with Colonnade BridgePort’s goal of fostering well-managed and secure communities.”

Colonnade BridgePort has established itself as a trusted leader in real estate investment and management across Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Known for their commitment to excellence with over 35 years of experience, they offer a full-service platform that includes property management, leasing, development management, investment management, and asset management. This partnership with APOLLO allows Colonnade BridgePort to streamline insurance compliance for property managers while giving residents easy, instant access to digital insurance solutions.

“Colonnade BridgePort is excited to partner with APOLLO to enhance the insurance experience for our residents,” said Kandas Miller, Colonnade Bridgeport Director, Residential Real Estate. “The integration of APOLLO’s digital platform allows us to not only provide residents with instant access to tailored insurance, but also enhance the overall resident experience. This partnership supports our goal of delivering innovative services that make life easier for both residents and property managers alike.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Colonnade BridgePort

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company, offering property management and leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management and asset management for commercial and residential properties. We take the time to understand our clients’ objectives and then apply our real estate expertise and market knowledge to drive better performance. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga, Toronto, Dartmouth and Fredericton.