Generative Gaming Startup, Wolf Games, Launches With $4M Seed Funding From Television and Music Industry Titans

Wolf Games, a startup that will be the home of generative cinematic games personalized to the player, officially launches today with $4M in seed funding from television and music industry titans. Investors include iconic television producer Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of the two longest running drama series on television (Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU) as well as the One Chicago and FBI branded series; Jimmy Iovine, music industry pioneer and co-founder of Interscope Records and Beats by Dre; and Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO of Main Street Advisors and Chairman of UTA.

Wolf Games is co-founded by visionary executive producer Elliot Wolf, known for co-creating the hit Prime Video series “On Call” and chart-topping podcasts such as “Law & Order: Criminal Justice System,” “Hunted,” and “Dark Woods,” alongside Andrew Adashek, an Emmy-winning entrepreneur and former Head of Television at Twitter, and Noah Rosenberg, serial startup founder who launched “Pikazo,” the first generative AI app to reach #1 in the Apple App Store. At the heart of the company is its groundbreaking AI engine that revolutionizes daily casual gaming by generating richly detailed, responsive worlds in real-time. The technology shapes itself around player choices, dissolving traditional boundaries between daily gameplay and great storytelling for a deeply engaging and personalized experience.

“At Wolf Games, our mission is to deliver unprecedented fun fueled by compelling stories,” said Elliot Wolf, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Wolf Games. “We believe using AI to simply make traditional games, television, and film cheaper is a fool’s errand. With our generative gaming platform, we’re building wholly new entertainment experiences that are deeply engaging and never before possible.”

The trailer for the company’s first game, Public Eye, is now available at this link. Launching this summer, Public Eye is set in the near future where local police departments have enlisted the public to help solve murder investigations. The game delivers gripping, immersive daily cases that are solved through analyzing and deciphering critical evidence and interviews. The game’s AI-powered assistant, ADA, provides players with a personalized experience – guiding them through the investigation, offering insights, and adapting to their play style, all while they compete to be the fastest and most accurate in solving the case globally.

“The combination of gaming and television is the most revolutionary synergy to emerge in entertainment since streaming. I’m always excited to explore new ways to tell compelling crime stories, and what Elliot, Andrew, and Noah are building is true innovation,” said Dick Wolf, Chairman and CEO of Wolf Entertainment.

Public Eye will launch in Summer 2025. The waitlist is now open at this link. Sign up to be among the first to experience.

